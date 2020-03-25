Miniature automotive MOSFETs

Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% of the PCB area of larger packages, such as SOT223, enabling greater power density in DC-DC converters, LED backlighting, ADAS and other ‘under-the-hood’ automotive applications.
The DMTH4008LFDFWQ has a typical RDS(ON) of 11,5 mΩ at VGS = 10 V and a gate charge, Qg, of just 14,2 nC. The DMTH6016LFDFWQ has a typical RDS(ON) of 13,8 mΩ at VGS = 10 V and a Qg of 15,2 nC. Similarly, both devices are qualified to 175°C and packaged in the sidewall plated DFN2020, making them suitable for use in high ambient temperature environments.
When used in a typical application, such as a 12 V, 5 A buck converter, the DMTH4008LFDFWQ dissipates 20% less power than comparable competitor MOSFETs. This significant improvement in efficiency provides automotive designers with greater flexibility and the freedom to increase power density in new or existing automotive applications.
The DMTH4008LFDFWQ and DMTH6016LFDFWQ are automotive-compliant to AEC-Q101 and supported by PPAP for full traceability
Read more...MEMS-based environmental pressure sensors 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Bourns Sensors & Controls’ product line is introducing four new series of environmental sensors based on microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) technology. These four new series are designed for the customer ...
Read more...Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
An output power of up to +8 dBm and the high sensitivity of the nRF52840, in combination with the LE coded PHY, make the module very attractive for applications that require a long range.
The Bluetooth ...
Read more...Industrial power module 25 March 2020, Würth Elektronik eiSos
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The components in a SIP-3 package represent cost-effective solutions to meet the requirements for the transient capability of a
24 V industrial voltage network. The new modules operate from 6 to 36 V ...
Read more...PCB-mount AC-DC power supplies 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Complementing the previously released 3 W, 5 W and 10 W models, the VCE20 and VCE40 series from XP Power provide 20 and 40 Watts of power respectively and offer an encapsulated version as well as a lower-cost ...
Read more...High-voltage MOSFET for low-frequency switching 25 March 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
With the introduction of the 600 V CoolMOS S7 SJ MOSFET family – uniquely fitting a 22 mΩ chip into an innovative SMD package – Infineon Technologies is aiming to set a new benchmark for power density, ...
Read more...New PIC MCU family 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, DSP, Micros & Memory
In microcontroller (MCU)-based system design, software is often the bottleneck for both time to market and system performance. By offloading many software tasks to hardware, Microchip Technology’s new ...
Read more...Modern flanged enclosures for IIoT and sensor applications 25 March 2020, Avnet South Africa
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
OKW Gehäusesysteme has expanded its range of enclosures with the new EASYTEC. The special feature of this enclosure range is that there are fully integrated lugs on the short end faces of the bottom part. ...