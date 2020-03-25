Miniature automotive MOSFETs

Diodes Incorporated announced the introduction of the 40 V-rated DMTH4008LFDFWQ and 60 V-rated DMTH6016LFDFWQ automotive-compliant MOSFETs packaged in DFN2020. These miniature MOSFETs occupy just 10% of the PCB area of larger packages, such as SOT223, enabling greater power density in DC-DC converters, LED backlighting, ADAS and other ‘under-the-hood’ automotive applications.

The DMTH4008LFDFWQ has a typical R DS(ON) of 11,5 mΩ at V GS = 10 V and a gate charge, Qg, of just 14,2 nC. The DMTH6016LFDFWQ has a typical R DS(ON) of 13,8 mΩ at V GS = 10 V and a Qg of 15,2 nC. Similarly, both devices are qualified to 175°C and packaged in the sidewall plated DFN2020, making them suitable for use in high ambient temperature environments.

When used in a typical application, such as a 12 V, 5 A buck converter, the DMTH4008LFDFWQ dissipates 20% less power than comparable competitor MOSFETs. This significant improvement in efficiency provides automotive designers with greater flexibility and the freedom to increase power density in new or existing automotive applications.

The DMTH4008LFDFWQ and DMTH6016LFDFWQ are automotive-compliant to AEC-Q101 and supported by PPAP for full traceability

