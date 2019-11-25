Video reel: Skin-detection software could improve smartphone security
25 March 2020
Multimedia, Videos
Smartphones such as the iPhone and Pixel allow users to unlock the device with their faces but sometimes that software can be fooled. Software company TrinamiX has developed an alternative that it says is harder to trick.
It hopes to expand the technology outside of the phone and integrate it into things such as monitoring passengers in self-driving cars, and augmented and virtual reality.
Watch the BBC's coverage here:
video reel: Compact fanless PC cooling technology
25 March 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
This video introduces Compulab’s Airtop technology and illustrates how the natural airflow (NAF) technology can cool 200 W without any fans.
Video reel: SensorTile.box
25 March 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
This one-hour webinar recording introduces STMicroelectronics’ SensorTile.box, a ready-to-use sensor kit for developing and using applications based on remote motion and environmental sensor data for wireless IoT and wearable sensor applications.
Video reel: TouchGFX GUI software
26 February 2020, Altron Arrow
, Multimedia, Videos
This video from STMicroelectronics shows how you can download the free TouchGFX GUI software, try the out-of-the-box supported STM32H7B3I-DK, and eliminate the need for external RAM, when developing your ...
Video reel: 'Engineering Big Ideas'
26 February 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
Mouser Electronics has released the final instalment of its award-winning ‘Engineering Big Ideas’ video series, presented by celebrity engineer and television presenter Grant Imahara.
Video Reel: MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory
29 January 2020
, Multimedia, Videos
A team from MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) came up with a surprisingly simple scheme for swarms of robots to achieve a true hive-like mind of coordination: self-assembling ...
Video Reel: Apple watch scan
25 November 2019
, Multimedia, Videos
Not many people own one, and even fewer people want to, but there’s no doubting that the Apple Watch 5 is an astonishing engineering feat. The teardown supremoes at System Plus Consulting performed a ...
Video Reel: Neighbourhood fire alarm
25 November 2019
, Multimedia, Videos
Fires are common and spread quickly in informal settlements where homes are packed tightly together. This video from the BBC features a South African company that designed an alarm to warn whole neighbourhoods ...
Video Reel: SeeBlocks in action
25 November 2019
, Multimedia, Videos
Local company K Measure, as part of its Seebox developments, has developed a new educational innovation to make electronic circuit building quick, easy and intuitive for the learner. With SeeBlocks, building ...
Video Reel: Lithium-ion batteries - Thermal runaway
25 November 2019
, Multimedia, Videos
One of the most controversial issues with lithium-ion batteries is their tendency to suffer thermal runaway. Some of the most egregious cases of this phenomenon occurred when so-called ‘hoverboards’ took ...
Online training: Battery Safety and Protection Overview
23 October 2019
, Electronics Technology, Multimedia, Videos
So many of the portable devices, electronic equipment, and tools we use every day are powered with lithium-ion battery systems. But one challenge for engineers who design these lithium-ion-powered products ...
