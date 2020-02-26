Categories

Würth helps produce PCBs for ventilators

25 March 2020 News

The worldwide spread of the coronavirus is not only increasing the demand for personal protective equipment, but also for medical ventilators. In order to ensure the supply in Germany, the German government has placed several orders for ventilators with different manufacturers at short notice – and this is where the PCBs from Würth Elektronik Circuit Board Technology (CBT) come into play.

Würth Elektronik CBT produces the printed circuit boards for the manufacture of intensive care ventilators and mobile ventilators. “Thanks to our three production sites in Germany, we can supply the manufacturers of the ventilators with PCBs in a wide range of technologies at short notice,” explains Thomas Beck, managing director sales and marketing. “We are in a position to accept orders at short notice, produce them smoothly and deliver them reliably. As one of the leading PCB manufacturers in Europe, Würth Elektronik CBT thus makes a valuable contribution to securing the supply chain in this medical emergency,” continues Beck.

In the three German plants in Niedernhall, Rot am See and Schopfheim, all types of PCBs are manufactured in three shifts – from basic technologies to complex HDI printed circuit boards and sophisticated flex-rigid boards.

This strength now comes into its own especially in times of the coronavirus pandemic. This is because the production sites have the necessary resources and materials to accept orders for system-relevant products and manufactures them with the utmost care. To ensure that production at the German plants remains secure, strict protective measures and hygiene regulations were introduced and implemented for all employees weeks ago. These will be adapted as required.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com


