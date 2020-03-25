Categories

Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT



Multi-band LTE Cat NB2 module

25 March 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Quectel’s BC66-NA is a high-performance, multi-band LTE Cat NB2 module with extremely low power consumption. The ultra-compact, 17,7 mm x 15,8 mm x 2,0 mm profile makes it an ideal choice for size-sensitive applications.

Designed to be compatible with Quectel GSM/GPRS module M66 in the compact and unified form factor, it provides a flexible and scalable platform for migrating from GSM/GPRS to NB-IoT network.


Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
iCorp Technologies


