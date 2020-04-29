Versatile temperature sensor IC

29 April 2020 Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI

Although the WSEN-TIDS temperature sensor from Würth Elektronik measures just 2,0 x 2,0 x 0,5 mm, its range of application is wide. Its accuracy in the measuring range -40°C to 125°C is ±0,5°C, while in the range -10°C to 60°C it goes down to ±0,25°C. Applications extend from PCB temperature monitoring and system monitoring for power supplies, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and cold chain monitoring, to sensor technology in industrial controls, domestic appliances or wearables.

The sensor is factory calibrated and can therefore be used without time-consuming re-measurements. The sensor’s 16-bit output signal can be read out via an I²C interface with different output data rates up to a maximum of 200 Hz. An additional interrupt pin can optionally be used to indicate when a programmed temperature threshold value is exceeded.

The WSEN-TIDS is ideally suited for battery powered applications as it operates from 1,5 to 3,6 V and draws a current of only 1,75 μA. A development kit is available for the temperature sensor. Long-term availability is guaranteed with this proven industrial sensor. WSEN-TIDS is available from stock without a minimum order quantity.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com





