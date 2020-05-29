Wi-Fi and BLE combo module

Dialog Semiconductor announced the DA16600, a module that combines its advanced Wi-Fi and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) capabilities into a single solution.

This two-in-one module is comprised of two SoCs, the newly announced DA16200 and the SmartBond TINY DA14531.

The DA16200 SoC was purpose built for battery-powered IoT applications, including connected door locks, thermostats, security cameras and other devices that require an ‘always on’ Wi-Fi connection, but may be only used sporadically. Its VirtualZero technology enables very low power consumption for Wi-Fi connectivity, so that even continuously connected devices can achieve up to five years of battery life in many use cases. To give designers maximum flexibility at the lowest cost, the DA16600 module also leverages the capabilities of the SmartBond TINY DA14531, claimed as the world’s smallest and lowest-power Bluetooth SoC.

This combo Wi-Fi and BLE module offers a reliable firmware solution with the combination of the two complex protocol stacks, eliminating issues often caused by the co-existence of two radios at 2,4 GHz in the same design. BLE provides ease of configurability for Wi-Fi in the application, greatly simplifying the task of Wi-Fi setup for the end user.

Given its optimised design, all that is required to incorporate the module into an embedded IoT product is a simple set of guidelines provided by Dialog. Finally, the customer has the additional advantage of no longer having to source two independent SoCs for their application.

The module is fully certified for worldwide operation, including certifications for FCC, IC, CE, Telec, Korea and SRRC. It is also Wi-Fi certified for interoperability. Evaluation boards and a complete software development kit (SDK) are available for the DA16600 module. The SDK includes sample applications, provisioning apps, AT command library, power management tools and more.

For more information contact Aveshen Nair, Avnet South Africa, +27 11 319 8600 , aveshen.nair@avnet.eu, www.avnet.co.za

Credit(s)

Avnet South Africa





