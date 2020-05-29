Wi-Fi and BLE combo module

Dialog Semiconductor announced the DA16600, a module that combines its advanced Wi-Fi and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) capabilities into a single solution.
This two-in-one module is comprised of two SoCs, the newly announced DA16200 and the SmartBond TINY DA14531.
The DA16200 SoC was purpose built for battery-powered IoT applications, including connected door locks, thermostats, security cameras and other devices that require an ‘always on’ Wi-Fi connection, but may be only used sporadically. Its VirtualZero technology enables very low power consumption for Wi-Fi connectivity, so that even continuously connected devices can achieve up to five years of battery life in many use cases. To give designers maximum flexibility at the lowest cost, the DA16600 module also leverages the capabilities of the SmartBond TINY DA14531, claimed as the world’s smallest and lowest-power Bluetooth SoC.
This combo Wi-Fi and BLE module offers a reliable firmware solution with the combination of the two complex protocol stacks, eliminating issues often caused by the co-existence of two radios at 2,4 GHz in the same design. BLE provides ease of configurability for Wi-Fi in the application, greatly simplifying the task of Wi-Fi setup for the end user.
Given its optimised design, all that is required to incorporate the module into an embedded IoT product is a simple set of guidelines provided by Dialog. Finally, the customer has the additional advantage of no longer having to source two independent SoCs for their application.
The module is fully certified for worldwide operation, including certifications for FCC, IC, CE, Telec, Korea and SRRC. It is also Wi-Fi certified for interoperability. Evaluation boards and a complete software development kit (SDK) are available for the DA16600 module. The SDK includes sample applications, provisioning apps, AT command library, power management tools and more.
RF variable attenuators 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AN7 Thermopad series from Smiths Interconnect are temperature variable chip attenuators that operate from DC to 6 GHz. The Thermopad is a totally passive absorptive microwave attenuator, which provides ...
Read more...V2X made more accessible by new u-blox module 29 April 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced its latest contribution to vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology: the VERA P3 V2X module. Based on the u-blox UBX P3 V2X chip, VERA P3 puts automotive OEMs, Tier 1s and manufacturers ...
Read more...Bluetooth evaluation kit 29 April 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Cypress CYW920719B2Q40EVB-01 evaluation kit enables users to evaluate and develop single-chip Bluetooth applications using the CYW20719, an ultra-low-power dual-mode Bluetooth 5.0 wireless MCU (microcontroller) ...
Read more...Easy-to-use Wi-Fi module 29 April 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ESP-07S Wi-Fi module was developed by Ai-Thinker Technology. The core processor ESP8266 integrates the advanced Tensilica L106 ultra-low-power, 32-bit MCU (microcontroller) in a small package with ...
Read more...X-band GaN power amplifier 29 May 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPA2611 from Qorvo is an X-band GaN power amplifier (PA) that operates from 8 to 12 GHz. It delivers more than 5 W of saturated output power with a large signal gain of 26 dB and PAE (power added ...
Read more...Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo module 29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
FSC-BW121 is a Bluetooth and Wi-Fi combo RF module which supports both Bluetooth 4.2 dual mode and Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac standards. It requires an external MCU (microcontroller) to execute a Bluetooth ...
Read more...4G serial routers 29 May 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The 4G serial server devices HF2421 and HF2421G provide protocol conversion between RS-232/RS-485/RS-422 interfaces and Ethernet/Wi-Fi and 3G/4G, which can meet the solution requirements for serial/network ...
Read more...WLAN MIMO antenna with four ports 29 May 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The FXP.524 Venti antenna is a 4-in-1 MIMO, flexible PCB monopole type antenna. Made by Taoglas, the antenna has excellent efficiency and isolation performance for dual-band Wi-Fi applications.
It has ...
Read more...IoT-based smart agriculture solutions 29 May 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Smart agriculture relies on critically important technologies to perform tasks like sensing, processing, storing, networking and physically moving. However, there’s one technology that binds these together ...