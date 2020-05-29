29 May 2020Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying and flexible while maintaining excellent characteristics in the most challenging of environments.
HPA has a transparent finish which maintains optical clarity, making it a good choice for LEDs operating in harsh environments. HPA can be sprayed, dipped or brushed.
Electrolube also provides HPASP which has been specifically formulated to provide a viscosity between 60-100 mPa.s for use in selective coating and spray equipment. Choosing HPASP can improve production efficiency by eliminating the need to use thinners.
High-performance acrylic conformal coating 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Electrolube’s HPA high-performance acrylic conformal coating is specifically designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries. It is fast drying ...
Read more...Power supplies for solar PV array simulation 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The microprocessor controlled laboratory power supply series Psi 9000 2U from Elektroautomatik offers a user-friendly, interactive handling concept along with a remarkable set of standard features, which ...
Read more...Catalogue: Vepac Electronics 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Technical Literature
Vepac Electronics has released a new and revised catalogue. Vepac is a leading provider of power solutions and ancillary devices used in the manufacture, integration and service of customer products and ...
Read more...Vepac launches new website 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, News
Vepac Electronics has recently launched its new and optimised website to enable its customers to navigate effortlessly, with a host of new products and related datasheets. Visitors to the site are also ...
Read more...Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...
Read more...Open-frame configurable power supplies 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The RB series of configurable open-frame power supplies has been expanded. Based on a unique concept, the Cosel RB series offers three configurable isolated outputs, with one having a reinforced isolation ...
Read more...DC-DC converter adds 80 W output 29 April 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The popular MG series, with its 10 year warranty, has been extended again by Cosel with the addition of 80 W output models in the MGFS and MGFW family. Offering 4:1 input voltage ranges of 9-36 V or 18-76 V, ...
Read more...New range of thermal gap fillers 29 May 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Global electro-chemicals manufacturer, Electrolube, has introduced a versatile new range of gap-filling products with excellent thermal performance. GF400 is a two-part, liquid silicone-based gap filler, ...
Read more...Industrial-grade 32 GB DRAM modules 25 March 2020, Vepac Electronics
, DSP, Micros & Memory
32 GB DRAM modules from Innodisk are the newest industrial-grade, high-capacity DRAM series launched with expanded capacity. Targeted at core network switches for 5G technology – touted as a much faster, ...
Read more...Company profile: SMTech 25 March 2020, SMTech
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
It also provides a full turnkey solution, should its customers require this type of service.
The company has a very modern manufacturing facility with high-speed SMT lines, automatic optical inspection, ...