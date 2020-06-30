Cellular chipset for global low-power IoT

The UBX-R5 Series from u-blox is a global multi-band cellular chipset that supports LPWA, LTE-M and NB-IoT technologies. It is optimised for IoT applications such as smart metering, telematics, tracking, security systems, building automation, as well as smart lighting solutions and connected health. It implements key features of 3GPP Release 14, answering the need for longevity in IoT solutions. It has a downlink data rate of 375 Kbps and an uplink data rate of up to 1200 Kbps.
The chipset includes integrated RF, baseband, power management and RAM and supports several power-saving functionalities, such as PSM and eDRX. Further, it supports enhanced LTE coverage via CE Mode A and B for LTE-M and ECL1 and ECL2 for NB-IoT, achieving deeper penetration inside buildings and underground.
The UBX-R5 includes the hardware-based root of trust (RoT) integrated into a discrete secure element compliant with EAL5 to offer strong built-in end-to-end security. The 5G-ready platform also offers an integrated eSIM capability, offering customers SIM activation and subscription management options. It is designed for multi-regional use and can be easily integrated with u-blox GNSS (global navigation satellite system) products. This powerful edge computing platform features antenna dynamic tuning technology and is available in a 395-pin FCBGA package (8,5 x 9,0 x 1,0 mm) and provides a hosted application environment.
