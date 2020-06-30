IGBT for 1500 V PV string inverters

The solar power market is undergoing a trend towards 1500 V solutions, which allow for more series connections, less cable, fewer generator connection boxes and fewer inverters.

The new EasyPACK 3B with TRENCHSTOP IGBT7, made by Infineon Technologies, is especially designed for this market; it offers not only the established flexible pin-grid system to realise customised solutions, but the 950 V active neutral point-clamping (ANPC) topology can generate alternating current from 1500 V direct current with particularly low loss levels.

EasyPACK 3B is a total solution for 1500 V solar inverters. For MPPT (maximum power point trackers), Infineon offers a single-module solution in dual-boost topology with 3 MPPTs in one module. Each of the MPPTs can handle up to 26 A current. This makes this solution ready for bi-facial solar panels.

For the inverter stage, Infineon offers two solutions: one with silicon diodes and one with CoolSiC Schottky diodes. The EasyPACK 3B with TRENCHSTOP IGBT7 and CoolSiC Schottky diode can achieve up to 10% higher power density.

