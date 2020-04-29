High-density multicoax cable assemblies

Further reading:

WR-FAST Fast Connection is the name of a series of THT-configurable male connectors for accommodating single wires with blade receptacles – for example in household appliances. The new connectors areSmiths Interconnect has extended its L modular connector series with the addition of two new module types that complete the company’s wide offering of modular solutions. The L Series of modular connectorsTE Connectivity’s high-speed backplane connectors offer the flexibility and performance needed for a range of datacom applications, including servers, switches, routers, and optical transport. The company’sStandardised circular connectors have become the industry standard across a wide range of applications. Customers can find the right option for their most innovative designs with Phoenix Contact’s PLUSCONBAND-IT EMI cable ties have been designed and manufactured to excel in mission-critical applications, such as Mil/Aero EMI/RFI (electromagnetic interference/RF interference), for the past 30&NBSP;years.Atlanta Micro has added four new products to its line of switches with support up to 26,5 GHz, useful in a wide range of wireless applications. Each of these new devices is packaged in a 3 mm QFN.There has been an increasing use of RF coaxial connectors, especially microwave and millimetre-wave coaxial connectors, for high-speed digital and precision sensing applications, There is also a growingSure-Seal 7/8” IP68 connectors are designed for both signal and high-current applications. They are compatible with industrial mini-change connectors and are sealed to an IP68 rating. These 7/8” IP68Available from local distributor IPD Electronics via its agreement with PEI-Genesis, Amphenol 2M series micro-miniature connectors are fully guaranteed to be intermateable with Glenair Mighty Mouse connectors. TheWithwave, a supplier of versatile RF and microwave test solutions, offers a range of SMPM connectors covering 26,5 to 67 GHz. The connectors cover wide frequency ranges from RF to microwave with excellent