Withwave’s high-speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations based on precision array design and advanced high-frequency cabling solutions.
WMX Series products are excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment to meet increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.
These products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings (8 and 16 channels) and the interface to the board is a compression type which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components
