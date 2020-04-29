Categories

Interconnection



High-density multicoax cable assemblies

30 June 2020 Interconnection

Withwave’s high-speed and high-density multicoax cable assemblies (WMX Series) provide a wide range of multiple coax connectors and flexible cable assemblies with a choice of 20, 40, 50 and 67 GHz configurations based on precision array design and advanced high-frequency cabling solutions.

WMX Series products are excellent signal integrity solutions for bench-top testing and automated test equipment to meet increasing demands of semiconductor test equipment and optical testing industries.

These products consist of high-performance flexible assemblies which can be bundled in housings (8 and 16 channels) and the interface to the board is a compression type which provides lower total cost of testing by avoiding costly soldering components

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


