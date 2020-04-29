DIN rail enclosures

Hammond Manufacturing has announced its 1597DIN family of UL94-V0 flame-retardant plastic enclosures for mounting to standard IEC/EN 60715 35 mm DIN rails for applications such as industrial control equipment, automation, equipment management and monitoring, HVAC controllers and distributed IoT equipment.
The family consists initially of four sizes: 2, 4, 6 and 9 standard 17,5 mm module widths. All sizes have two mounting positions for the terminal blocks, maximising I/O availability and giving headroom for future expansion if required. There are two horizontal PCB mounting slots in the body and two stand-offs in the base for component or PCB mounting.
Plain, vented, knock out and slotted terminal covers are supplied separately and can be mixed and matched in the bodies as required. The slimline 22,5 mm wide, 118 mm deep and 90 mm high polycarbonate control box is primarily designed to accept PCBs, and has ventilated sides and a shaped front panel.
All units feature simple no-tool snap-together assembly and correspondingly easy disassembly for access to the internal components or PCB when required. The bodies are ventilated on the top and bottom faces and feature a recess in the front panel for mounting identification labels or other graphics.
The bases are moulded in dark grey PPO (polyphenylene oxide) with a polystyrene DIN rail mounting clip and the main enclosure body is RAL 7035 light grey polycarbonate.
Multi-sensor IoT module 29 July 2020, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
TDK announced worldwide availability of the InvenSense SmartBug, a compact, wireless multi-sensor solution designed for a plethora of commercial and consumer IoT applications. The out-of-the-box solution ...
Read more...CeraCharge now available in a small packing unit 30 June 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
TDK is presenting a new packing unit for CeraCharge, the world’s first SMD technology solid-state rechargeable battery, in the compact size EIA 1812 (4,4 x 3,0 x 1,1 mm). The packing unit (B73180A0101M199) ...
Read more...Robust temperature sensor for E-mobility 30 June 2020, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The new B58703M1103A* temperature sensor is specially developed for demanding E-mobility applications, which call for high long-term stability. The NTC sensor is designed for a temperature range of -40°C ...
Read more...Company profile: Rittal 30 June 2020, Rittal
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Rittal was founded by Prof. Friedhelm Loh in 1961 in Herborn, Germany. The enclosure specialist forms part of a larger family-owned group called the Friedhelm Loh Group. Today, the company has 10 000 ...
Read more...Thick-film chip resistors 29 April 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
Bourns announced the introduction of its new Model CR01005 series thick-film chip resistor. This extra small – 01005 inch (0402 metric) – CR01005 series broadens the general purpose thick-film chip resistor ...
Read more...Verotec’s Diplomat cases and caseframes 30 June 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Verotec’s Diplomat metal enclosure range is recognised worldwide as one of the leading products in its field, having evolved around a number of international standards and in response to a number of trends. ...
Read more...Ventilated sensor enclosures 30 June 2020
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The new 1551V miniature ventilated sensor enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are designed to house sensors and small sub-systems installed in the manufacturing environment as part of IoT (Internet ...
Read more...Electronics housings for harsh environments 30 June 2020, Phoenix Contact
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Phoenix Contact has introduced new electronics housings for especially harsh ambient conditions. The robust housings of the ECS series, with IP69 degree of protection, are suited for a broad temperature ...
Read more...Extruded aluminium enclosures 30 June 2020, Sivan Electronic Supplies
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The extruded aluminium enclosures of Gainta’s ALUG7XX series are available in different sizes, with lengths suitable for indoor desktop device or outdoor wall-mounting junction/control box use.
Five ...
Read more...Dual-channel high-speed protector 29 April 2020, Electrocomp
, Circuit & System Protection
Bourns announced the release of the Model TBU-RS085-300-WH, for use in RS-485 communication interface protection. The part is an integrated dual-channel transient blocking unit (TBU) over-current and ...