MOSFET half-bridge power stage

30 June 2020 Power Electronics / Power Management

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new 30 V n-channel MOSFET half-bridge power stage that combines a high-side TrenchFET MOSFET and low-side SkyFET MOSFET with integrated Schottky diode in one compact PowerPAIR 3,3 mm by 3,3 mm package. For power conversion in computing and telecom applications, the Vishay Siliconix SiZF300DT delivers increased power density and efficiency, while reducing component counts and simplifying designs.

The two MOSFETs in the device are internally connected in a half-bridge configuration. The Channel 1 MOSFET provides maximum on-resistance of 4,5 mΩ at 10 V and 7,0 mΩ at 4,5 V. The Channel 2 MOSFET features on-resistance of 1,84 mΩ at 10 V and 2,57 mΩ at 4,5 V. Typical gate charge for the MOSFETs is 6,9 nC and 19,4 nC, respectively.

The SiZF300DT is 65% smaller than dual devices in 6 mm by 5 mm packages with similar on-resistance, making it one of the most compact integrated products on the market. The device provides designers with a space-saving solution for point-of-load (POL) conversion, power supplies and synchronous buck and DC/DC converters in graphics and accelerator cards, computers, servers, and telecom and RF networking equipment.

The dual MOSFET features a unique pin configuration and construction that delivers up to 11% higher output current per current phase than competing products in the same footprint area, in addition to higher efficiency for output current above 20 A. The device’s pin configuration and large PGND pad also enhance thermal transfer, optimise the electrical path and enable a simplified PCB layout.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

