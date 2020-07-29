IPC updates PCB acceptability standard
29 July 2020
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
IPC has released IPC-A-600K, ‘Acceptability of Printed Boards’, the definitive illustrated guide to printed circuit board acceptability. This companion document to IPC-6012, ‘Qualification and Performance Specification for Rigid Printed Boards’ and IPC-6013, ‘Qualification and Performance Specification for Flexible Printed Boards’, provides photographs and illustrations of the target, acceptable and non-conforming conditions that are either internally or externally observable on bare printed boards.
Along with descriptions for target, acceptable, and non-conforming conditions that are either externally or internally observable on printed boards, this document provides many updates, including:
• Updated pattern definitions – conductor width, external annular ring, surface plating.
• Updated dielectric materials – laminate voids/cracks, smear removal, negative etchback, layer-to-layer spacing.
• Conductive patterns – overhang, external conductive plating (foil plus plating), solder mask thickness.
• Significant changes to section on plated-through hole - microvia target land contact dimension, copper wrap plating, copper cap plating, plated copper filled vias, back-drilled holes.
• Significant changes to metal core printed boards.
• Updated solderability testing crazing penetration criteria.
• Changes to acceptance for base material surfaces.
For more information visit www.ipc.org
