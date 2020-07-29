Li-ion battery protection package

29 July 2020 Circuit & System Protection

The AP9221 is a single-package protection solution specially designed for single-cell Li+ rechargeable batteries in portable and wearable equipment. Made by Diodes Incorporated, it provides rich battery protection features such as over-charge voltage/current, over-discharge voltage/current, and load short circuit.

The device has a built-in fixed delay time to minimise false triggering without the need of external timing components. Highly accurate detection circuits complement the internal MOSFET RSS(ON) performance to ensure extremely high overcharge/discharge current limit accuracy at both room and full temperature.

The AP9221 is available in the U-DFN2030-6 (Type C) package.

For more information contact Dirk Venter, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, dventer@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





