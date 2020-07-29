Categories

Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz

29 July 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete tune states and a low-loss filter bypass path contained in a 6 mm QFN package.

The device is an optimised front-end for a receiver providing both low insertion loss and valuable flexibility for tuning centre frequency and bandwidth. Its small size, weight, and power consumption (SWaP) make it an attractive choice for demanding application requiring low SWaP components.

For more information contact Andrew Hannay, RFiber Solutions, +27 82 494 5466, sales@rfibersolutions.com, www.rfibersolutions.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 12 667 5212
Fax: 086 535 9319
Email: sales@rfibersolutions.com
www: www.rfibersolutions.com
Articles: More information and articles about RFiber Solutions


