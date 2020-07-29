USB Type-C charging controllers

Designers can overcome the challenges of implementing USB-C Power Delivery (PD) with the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and the MAX77962 28 W buck-boost charger from Maxim Integrated Products.

As portable devices add new technologies such as 5G connectivity and 4K video, many are changing from single-cell to two-series (2S) cell architectures. With this change comes the need for higher power delivery via USB-C PD and higher-power charging (25 W or higher). With the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller, designers can cut development time with an out-of-the-box USB-C PD compliant solution, while also reducing the solution size with the MAX77962 buck-boost charger.

MAX77958: While USB-C PD systems are capable of meeting the demands of next-generation portable consumer, industrial and medical electronics, compliance to these USB-C specifications requires multiple components and custom firmware that can take several months to develop. The MAX77958 standalone USB-C PD controller saves three months of design, development and testing time with an out-of-the-box USB-C PD 3.0 compliant solution with Fast Role Swap and Dual Role Port (DRP) support. The MAX77958 includes features not typically integrated in traditional USB-C controllers, such as BC1.2 detection and integrated D+/D- switch for legacy USB port support. To enable robust designs, the IC features 28 V VBUS rating, CC pin short protection, moisture detection and corrosion prevention.

MAX77962: New USB-C PD systems enable rapid charging of 2S Li+ batteries using an input voltage of 5 V to 20 V. The MAX77962 integrates high-voltage FETs (30 V absolute maximum voltage) capable of delivering 28 W of charging power in half the size of other 28 W solutions. This buck-boost charger accepts an input voltage range from 3,5 V to 23 V, supporting USB-C PD as well as legacy USB sources.

The MAX77962 buck-boost charger and MAX77958 USB-C PD controller are suitable for applications such as game players, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) devices, cameras, wireless speakers, portable printers and handheld computers, as well as industrial equipment and medical devices.

