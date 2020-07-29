Healthcare, industrial and ITE power supplies

New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when force cooled, or when using the enclosed versions with an integral fan, the ECH450 series offers Class B conducted and radiated emissions and carries worldwide ITE and medical approvals, making it ideal for a vast range of industrial, IT and healthcare applications including those requiring BF patient protection.

The convection cooled ratings make these power supplies ideally suited to medical device applications, where audible noise is undesirable, and industrial or ITE applications where fanless operation increases reliability and minimises dust ingress.

With efficiency levels up to 94%, ECH450 power supplies minimise wasted heat, reduce operational costs and save space. They operate at full rated power at ambient temperatures up to +50ºC without derating, and at half power at +70ºC ambient. Peak load applications are supported up to 450 W with convection cooling, with average power up to 250 W. ECH450 units start at a compact 12,7 x 7,62 cm footprint with a low 3,56 cm profile and have a universal input range for global use. Single output voltages available are 12 V, 15 V, 19 V, 24 V, 36 V, 48 V and 54 V.

A number of mechanical configurations are available including fanless units that are open-frame or fitted with an optional vented cover (-C). Units with an integral fan have the option of either an end fan (-EF) or a top fan (-TF) to suit the airflow requirements of the end equipment with the choice of formats ensuring easy mechanical integration. The open frame and vented cover units include a 12 V, 600 mA fan supply to power a remotely located cooling fan and all versions come with a 5 V/1 A standby supply.

Medical approvals to IEC60601-1 provide two means of patient protection (2 x MOPP) input to output isolation and this, along with basic isolation from output to ground and low levels of leakage current, ensure that ECH450 power supplies are suitable for body floating (BF) applications.

As well as IEC, UL and EN60601-1 approvals for medical applications, the ECH450 is approved to IEC, UL and EN62368-1 for industrial and ITE applications while compliance with Class C input current harmonics makes the ECH450 ideal for lighting and display applications. The new power supplies meet EN55011/32 Level B conducted and radiated emissions with a significant margin, allowing designers to integrate them easily and with minimal risk to system level EMC approval. They come with a 3-year warranty.

