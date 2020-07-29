Healthcare, industrial and ITE power supplies

New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when force cooled, or when using the enclosed versions with an integral fan, the ECH450 series offers Class B conducted and radiated emissions and carries worldwide ITE and medical approvals, making it ideal for a vast range of industrial, IT and healthcare applications including those requiring BF patient protection.
The convection cooled ratings make these power supplies ideally suited to medical device applications, where audible noise is undesirable, and industrial or ITE applications where fanless operation increases reliability and minimises dust ingress.
With efficiency levels up to 94%, ECH450 power supplies minimise wasted heat, reduce operational costs and save space. They operate at full rated power at ambient temperatures up to +50ºC without derating, and at half power at +70ºC ambient. Peak load applications are supported up to 450 W with convection cooling, with average power up to 250 W. ECH450 units start at a compact 12,7 x 7,62 cm footprint with a low 3,56 cm profile and have a universal input range for global use. Single output voltages available are 12 V, 15 V, 19 V, 24 V, 36 V, 48 V and 54 V.
A number of mechanical configurations are available including fanless units that are open-frame or fitted with an optional vented cover (-C). Units with an integral fan have the option of either an end fan (-EF) or a top fan (-TF) to suit the airflow requirements of the end equipment with the choice of formats ensuring easy mechanical integration. The open frame and vented cover units include a 12 V, 600 mA fan supply to power a remotely located cooling fan and all versions come with a 5 V/1 A standby supply.
Medical approvals to IEC60601-1 provide two means of patient protection (2 x MOPP) input to output isolation and this, along with basic isolation from output to ground and low levels of leakage current, ensure that ECH450 power supplies are suitable for body floating (BF) applications.
As well as IEC, UL and EN60601-1 approvals for medical applications, the ECH450 is approved to IEC, UL and EN62368-1 for industrial and ITE applications while compliance with Class C input current harmonics makes the ECH450 ideal for lighting and display applications. The new power supplies meet EN55011/32 Level B conducted and radiated emissions with a significant margin, allowing designers to integrate them easily and with minimal risk to system level EMC approval. They come with a 3-year warranty.
Boost charger for 2-cell series lithium-ion battery 29 July 2020, NuVision Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The MP2672 from Monolithic Power Systems is a highly integrated, flexible switch-mode battery charger IC for a lithium-ion battery with two cells in series, which is used in a wide range of portable applications.
When ...
Read more...LED dimming signal interface controller 29 July 2020
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The AL8116, made by Diodes Incorporated, is a flexible dimming signal interface controller that can convert the three different inputs of dimmer types including 0-10 V d.c. linear dimming, 0 to 100% duty ...
Read more...USB Type-C charging controllers 29 July 2020, Avnet Silica
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Designers can overcome the challenges of implementing USB-C Power Delivery (PD) with the MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and the MAX77962 28 W buck-boost charger from Maxim Integrated Products.
As portable ...
Read more...Company profile: Vepac Electronics 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, News
Vepac Electronics was formed in 1987 and has been operating in South Africa since 1976 as Vero UK.
Vepac Electronics was formed as a management buyout of Vero UK by the management at the time led by ...
Read more...All-in-one DC UPS units 29 July 2020, Current Automation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Thanks to the range of all-in-one DC UPS units from ADEL System, it is possible to optimise power management for many applications. The available power is automatically allocated between load and battery; ...
Read more...Power supplies for flicker-free LED driving 31 August 2020, Current Automation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
A feature of Mean Well’s new LDC-35/80 family of LED drivers is the stabilisation of the output power. The specified operating mode ensures the constancy of the output power when the source operates within ...
Read more...Terminal assemblies and pins 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Vero Technologies offers a highly diverse range of terminal assemblies and pins, but why the need for so many variants? All of the pins and assemblies share something in common: they fulfil both a mechanical ...
Read more...Variety of photoelectric sensors 31 August 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
The Tri-Tronics Mini-Eye photoelectric sensors are designed to be low in cost and high in value. The sensors are waterproof and are enclosed in a high-impact plastic housing.
Thru-Beam models utilise ...
Read more...Flicker-free LED driver with 3-in-1 dimming 29 July 2020, Current Automation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
A feature of Mean Well’s new LDC-35/80 family of LED drivers is the stabilisation of the output power. The specified operating mode ensures the constancy of the output power when the source operates within ...
Read more...Power supplies for healthcare, industrial and ITE 29 July 2020, Vepac Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
New from XP Power is the ECH450 series of compact, high-efficiency power supplies available in open-frame or a range of enclosed formats. Delivering 250 W when convection cooled and the full 450 W when ...