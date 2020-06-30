RS PRO queue management system

The RS PRO SMART-Q queue management system is a high-quality and robust configurable beacon tower that manages the flow of customers and staff, by helping them to move around safely and efficiently in a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial environments, as well as at live events such as conferences and exhibitions.
SMART-Q uses green and red LED lights and an acoustic signal to indicate loudly and clearly when it is safe for people to proceed. The system is entirely self-contained, which makes it quick and easy to position practically anywhere, such as at doorways or hallway junctions. It requires no wiring, as it is powered via an internal, rechargeable battery, but it can also run from a mains power supply if available. In the case of battery operation, the red LED will flash to indicate when the battery is running low.
The RS PRO LED queue management system can be configured to operate at specified periods of 2 to 12 seconds. The green light automatically illuminates for the period selected. Alternatively, it can be controlled manually using the remote control provided, allowing it to be operated from a safe distance.
Constructed from durable polycarbonate (PC) and ABS plastic, the beacon tower stands at 1350 mm in height on a base measuring 230 mm in diameter.
HMI for IoT development kit 29 July 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Design Automation
Optimised for HMI development in the IoT (Internet of Things), Renesas Electronics’ RX72N Envision Kit offers a highly sophisticated and integrated platform for developing applications that require a ...
Read more...Personality profile: Brian Andrew 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, News
With a father who is a civil engineer and an older brother who is a chemical engineer, you could say engineering was in the DNA of Brian Andrew.
Read more...Compact, easy-to-integrate contactors 31 August 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
RS Components is now stocking Eaton’s complete Moeller series of compact DILMT contactors. Easy to integrate in a variety of industrial machines and systems, the contactors enable space savings of up ...
Read more...Compact, easy-to-integrate contactors 29 July 2020, RS Components (SA)
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
RS Components is now stocking Eaton’s complete Moeller series of compact DILMT contactors. Easy to integrate in a variety of industrial machines and systems, the contactors enable space savings of up ...
Read more...Smart oscilloscope for faster debug 30 June 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
PicoTechnology announced the PicoScope 6000E Series FlexRes oscilloscopes, featuring 8 channels with 500 MHz bandwidth, 16 digital channels, and resolution of 8, 10 or 12 bits. The products work with ...
Read more...New range of Tektronix DSOs 30 June 2020, Comtest
, Test & Measurement
Comtest has released Tektronix’s new TBS2000B series of digital storage oscilloscopes (DSOs) that was developed to meet the performance, usability and affordability needs of both engineers and educators. ...
Read more...Contactless ESD testing and access control unit 30 June 2020, Actum Group
, Test & Measurement
In the electronics manufacturing industry, an electrostatic discharge (ESD) can cause irreparable damage to electronic components. This micro-lightning bolt can burn holes through insulating layers and ...