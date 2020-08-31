Solid state RF power amplifier systems

Exodus Advanced Communications offers a broad range of solid state power amplifiers in various form factors and for numerous applications:
AMP4072 (26,5–40,0 GHz, 10 W rated, 15 W typical)
This unit is designed for broadband EMI laboratory, communications and electronic warfare (EW) applications. Featuring a Class A/AB linear design for all modulations and industry standards, it has a 6 W P1dB figure, with a minimum 40 dB gain. Integrated in a compact 2U chassis weighing less than 10 kg, it has excellent gain flatness, optional monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, voltage, current and temperature sensing for reliability and ruggedness.
AMP2085C (2,0–8,0 GHz, 200 W rated, 250 W typical)
For broadband EMI laboratory, communications and general industry applications, with 100 W P1dB with a minimum gain of 53 dB, the AMP2085C boasts excellent gain flatness, optional monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, VSWR, voltage, current and temperature sensing .
AMP4065LC-1 (18,0-26,5 GHz) and AMP4066LC-1 (26,5-40,0 GHz)
This pair of 20 W+ amplifiers is designed for general EMC testing applications as well as Mil-Std 461 (RS103) standards. They have compact designs that provide optimised RF performance with high P1dB power compared to TWTs. The units incorporate Quiet-Cool technology with 44 dB minimum gain, monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, VSWR, voltage, current and temperature sensing.
AMP2120-3 (1,0-18,0 GHz, 20 W)
Designed for broadband EMI laboratory, communications and EW applications, this ultra-wide frequency range, class A/AB linear design suits all modulations and industry test standards. The AMP2120-3 produces 20 W minimum and 25 W typical with a minimum gain of 43 dB.
AMP2120-2 (1,0-18,0 GHz, 15 W rated, 20 W typical)
With the same applications and a similar design to the AMP2120-3, this amplifier has a minimum gain of 42 dB, with a nominal weight of 20,4 kg and dimensions of 48,26 (w) x 55,88 (l) x 13,34 (h) cm.
AMP2033LC (6,0-18,0 GHz, 100 W rated, 130 W typical)
This unit is designed for broadband EMI laboratory, communications and EW applications. Featuring a Class A/AB linear design for all modulations and industry standards, it has a 50 W P1dB figure, with a minimum 50 dB gain. It boasts excellent gain flatness, optional monitoring parameters for forward/reflected power, voltage, current and temperature sensing for high reliability and ruggedness. Its Quiet-Cool design comes in an Exodus Advanced Communications compact 5U chassis weighing less than 35 kg.
Bandpass filter bank covering 0,4 to 8 GHz 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM3152, produced by Atlanta Micro, is a miniature, digitally tuneable bandpass filter bank covering the 0,4 to 8 GHz frequency range. The device provides three filter bands, each with 256 discrete ...
Read more...PIN diode SPST switch 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The F192A from Kratos is a non-reflective PIN diode SPST (single pole, single throw) switch that operates from 0,2 to 18 GHz. This high-speed switch has an insertion loss of less than 3,5 dB with isolation ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module with 3G fallback 29 July 2020, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The LARA-R281 from u-blox is an LTE Cat 1 Module with 3G fallback connectivity for operation in Europe (EMEA). It supports the LTE bands (1, 3, 8, 20 and 28) used by the European MNOs for LTE services ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 29 July 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Read more...Functional safety Ethernet PHY 29 July 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...
Read more...DC to 22 GHz gain block 29 July 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The AM1102 from Atlanta Micri is a wideband, cascadable amplifier servicing the DC to 22 GHz frequency range. The device exhibits moderate gain and excellent noise figure over a wide frequency range, ...
Read more...LTE Cat. 1 module 31 August 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The Quectel EG912Y refers to a type of LTE Cat. 1 module optimised specially for M2M and IoT applications. Adopting the 3GPP Rel-9 LTE technology, it delivers maximum data rates of 10 Mbps downlink and ...
Read more...Wireless MCUs for automotive and industrial 31 August 2020, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
New devices have been added to NXP Semiconductors’ KW3x family of wireless microcontrollers (MCUs). The new KW39/38/37 MCUs add Bluetooth 5.0 long-range capabilities and expanded Bluetooth advertising ...
Read more...Sensor bridge for 1-Wire protocol 31 August 2020, Avnet Silica
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Designers expanding connections to remote sensor networks can now reduce complexity and cost to the industry’s lowest levels with the DS28E18 1-Wire to I2C/SPI bridge from Maxim Integrated Products. By ...
Read more...Functional safety Ethernet PHY 31 August 2020, Altron Arrow
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
A ubiquitous Ethernet architecture simplifies the design, configuration, and control of many different applications. This is especially true for connected mobility that requires more high-speed data delivery ...