SIMcontrol leads the way in African SIM management

28 October 2020 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

Managing data SIMs deployed across several African countries can be tricky for companies that operate across the continent. SIMcontrol is a revolutionary offering from Flickswitch, providing companies with one single online platform to manage all connected mobile data devices. Typical applications include IoT, security, fintech, POS and many other devices requiring reliable mobile data connectivity.

With over 10 years’ experience, Flickswitch started in South Africa and expanded its SIMcontrol reach into the rest of Africa, offering SIM management on local networks as well as global roaming options that cover all African countries at cost-effective roaming rates.

With more connected devices being deployed across Africa, it can make managing SIMs complicated and risky. By being ‘network agnostic’ SIMcontrol offers one platform to manage local and roaming SIMs. SIMcontrol will gladly help companies that need to deploy SIMs in African countries and assist with choosing the best SIM options to suit their needs and budget.

Flickswitch is positioned as an African SIM management expert and is leading the way in innovative new ways of keeping company data SIMs connected. By managing prepaid for business, managed APNs and global roaming SIMs, it offers customers different SIM options across different networks.

Hundreds of pan-African companies use SIMcontrol to easily connect all their mobile data devices to the Internet cost-effectively, reliably and quickly. Typical industries making use of this service includes retailers, tracking and logistics, security, mining, oil and gas as well as several IoT applications.

The SIMcontrol see-what-you-spend approach eliminates the risk of SIM abuse and reduces data connectivity costs. No contracts and no volume commitments mean you only pay for what you need while having a real-time view of spend across your entire SIM base.

SIMcontrol is built on core mobile network infrastructure to ensure maximum reliability. Unique add-ons include location services, data session history, device setup SMSs, SIM profile lookups, an advanced API for system integration and a technical support team that understands IoT and roaming device connectivity issues.

SIMcontrol has local online platforms available in Namibia, Zambia, Kenya, Tanzania, Mozambique and South Africa. It also offers three different roaming SIM options that cover every corner of Africa.

For more information contact Flickswitch, +27 87 943 7222 , hello@flickswitch.co.za, www.flickswitch.co.za

