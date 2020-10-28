Enhanced RF connectors and terminators

25 November 2020 Interconnection

Amphenol RF has expanded its SMP product series with enhanced performance connectors and the introduction of terminators. SMP connectors are ideal for telecommunications and military applications which require compact, board-to-board RF interconnection.

These commercial products utilise the standard SMP interface and provide a high-frequency solution that offers reliable performance up to 20 GHz. Higher frequency performance can be reached through PCB optimisation analysis using readily available HFSS 3D models. They are constructed using machine brass bodies and contacts on all receptacle interfaces, and are available in both smooth bore and limited detent mating configurations.

SMP terminators are designed to reduce RF leakage that may occur when interfaces are left open in order to improve performance. These terminators are manufactured with gold plated bodies and contacts, and LCP insulators. The plug version uses beryllium copper for the contact. Terminators are used in any application that you would find an SMP connector, such as quantum computing and test and measurement designs.

For more information contact Juan Ras, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , jras@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





