Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Unrealistic deadlines hamper independent power producers

25 November 2020 News

By Janine Espin, managing director, Economic Development Solutions.

The Independent Power Producers Programme Office (IPPPO), which is run by the South African Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), aims to procure 2000 megawatts of electricity in its latest Request for Proposal (RFP). This is in an effort to secure new generation capacity under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) and is in response to SA’s ongoing short-term electricity supply gap. However, the industry and country face a conundrum that appears to be derailing the process with unrealistically tight deadlines.

The IPPPO originally held a workshop in January 2020 and stipulated that the RFP would need to be completed within a short construction period. Unfortunately, it took the IPPPO over eight months after this workshop was held to officially issue the RFP. With the pending bid submission date being the 24th of November 2020, it has placed companies under extreme pressure to ensure that their bids are compliant and ready to start by mid-2021. Moreover, due the historic inconsistent behaviour and unnecessary delays by government, many organisations are hesitant to fully invest in this project.

The current impact – the current pressure

The anticipated date for the announcement of preferred bidders is the 15th of December 2020 and the planned financial close for these projects will take place on the 30th of April 2021. Projects will then need to be constructed within a 12-month period, with commercial operations up and running by the end of June 2022. Regrettably, this means that typical renewable energy sources such as wind and solar may have limited opportunities within this bidding round as it usually takes longer than 12 months for these types of projects to be built.

The current state of affairs also leaves questions for those participating in the tender, such as whether the relevant authorities will be able to issue the relevant permits required for construction timeously. For example, it can take up to 6-18 months for a water use licence permit to be issued, something which is crucial for the construction of these projects.

The RFP therefore doesn’t allow for sufficient time for bidders to obtain the required contractual permits and comply with other legal requirements in order to meet the short development timelines. For example, one of the requirements is the need to adhere to the Carbon Tax Act. Here, solar and wind farms may not apply but for those projects that want to provide liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) or liquefied natural gas (LNG), they will be subject to the Act.

Possible positives, but ultimately a chicken and egg scenario

Currently, the RFP requires 40% of goods and services to be procured locally. In doing so, government is trying to ensure that the local economy reaps the rewards. However, South Africa’s shrinking economy and the fact that many organisations have shut down since the national lockdown hasn’t been taken into account. Nor has the fact that the country is facing a brain drain as more locals move overseas. Even though these bidders are being forced to use local resources, they are struggling to identify the skilled individuals who will assist to complete the job effectively.

Fortunately, it has been noted that there will be investment into industry infrastructure, and this comes just in time for an already struggling industry. But the industry needs government commitment, infrastructure investment, support and cash flow to be able to become operational again and produce.

The underlying concern

With the renewable energy sector having to deal with historical delays, coupled with the uncertainty brought about by continued rumours of a nuclear build, companies are still scurrying to meet the submission deadline. At the same time, they are extremely conservative with their bid preparation requirements.


Janine Espin.

Both the renewable energy industry and government need to take a step back to realise the immense disconnect between resources, compliance requirements and where South Africa’s economy lies. Further complicating the issue is the bidders’ struggle to obtain the necessary skills. Government should therefore look towards a more effective communication strategy that ensures the industry is aware of their plans timeously whilst removing any doubt and uncertainty around these kinds of projects.

Furthermore, the DMRE must understand that the renewable energy industry as a whole will plummet should government elect to proceed with a nuclear build, and more so, if they do not stick to their timelines and thereby cause unnecessary delays with the implementation of both this risk mitigation RFP as well as the planned Round 5 of the Independent Power Producers Programme.




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Buy a Fluke, get one free
28 October 2020, Comtest , News
Comtest, Fluke’s official South African importer, is offering one free Fluke for every Fluke purchased from any South African-based, authorised Fluke dealer. Fluke is a world leader in the manufacture, ...

Read more...
Online Ohm’s law calculator from Mouser
28 October 2020 , News
The famous Ohm’s law states that the current flowing through a circuit is proportional to the voltage applied across both points. Mouser Electronics’ online Ohm’s law calculator saves engineers time by ...

Read more...
From the editor's desk: Where monsters, viruses and technology meet
25 November 2020, Technews Publishing , News
I clearly remember the moment it really sank in that the world as we know it has become almost unrecognisable from a year ago. It would be hard not to remember really, because it happened only two days ...

Read more...
Clearing the Static: ESD training and compliance
25 November 2020, Actum Group , News
According to Desco Industries, electrostatic discharge (ESD) can change the electrical characteristics of a semiconductor device, degrading or destroying it entirely. ESD could also potentially damage ...

Read more...
SA project receives international energy award
25 November 2020 , News
South Africa’s largest energy efficiency initiative, the SA Industrial Energy Efficiency Project, has won the highest international accolade for an energy programme – the International Energy Project ...

Read more...
Intelsat brings space STEM to students in Africa
25 November 2020 , News
Intelsat is partnering with XinaBox to deliver space-focused science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning tools to teenagers across the African continent. Intelsat is sponsoring ...

Read more...
DesignSpark racks up one million members
25 November 2020 , News
RS Components recently marked a significant milestone when its DesignSpark engineering platform surpassed one million members. This comes just a few months after DesignSpark celebrated ten years of ...

Read more...
Personality profile: Dereck Styane
25 November 2020, Phoenix Contact , Editor's Choice, News
“We do try and develop people and promote them from within the company, so I savour people’s personal growth that I’ve overseen.”

Read more...
MTN and Siyavula enabling maths and science learners
25 November 2020 , News
Lockdown or no lockdown, South African learners will do what it takes to ensure that they are ready for their year-end exams. So says the MTN SA Foundation, which partnered with digital teaching and learning ...

Read more...
Production Logix appoints new business development manager
25 November 2020, Production Logix , News
KwaZulu-Natal based electronics contract manufacturer, Production Logix, is broadening its scope and sharpening its focus as it expands its footprint across South Africa and into southern Africa. As part ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved