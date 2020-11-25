Categories

Sigfox verified modem module

25 November 2020

The BSM8001-01, made by ESMT, is a Sigfox verified modem module for the low power wide area network (LPWAN) market. It is designed with ESMT ’s Uplynx XS8001 system-on-chip (SoC). The module was designed for high performance, high quality, small form factor and a low cost. The design is fully compliant to ETSI regulations.

The Sigfox application is ported over the Uplynx XS8001 and executed at high efficiency using its internal 32-bit core processor. Every module is preloaded with Sigfox application software and module-specific ID/KEY/PAC as specified by the Sigfox network system. The preloaded software also includes a bootloader which allows software updates or future user application development.

Product features:

• Sigfox verified RF modem (reference design fully certified).

• Frequency range: ISM 868 MHz.

• Maximum output power: 18 dBm.

• Current consumption: 60 mA at 14 dBm.

• Operating voltage: 2,5 V to 5,5 V.

• Operating temperature: -40°C to 80°C.

• Module enabling pin (POW_EN).

• 0,05 μA off-current.

• 19 x 13,5 mm (including RF output) land grid array (LGA-21).


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 781 2029
Fax: 086 555 7808
Email: enquiries@icorptechnologies.co.za
www: www.icorptechnologies.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about iCorp Technologies


