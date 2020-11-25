Sigfox verified modem module

Further reading:

LNAs for 5G base station deployments

25 November 2020

LoRa-compatible wireless SoCs

25 November 2020

FreeRTOS serial-to-Ethernet converter module

25 November 2020

5G module for IoT/eMBB applications

25 November 2020

Lightweight GNSS and passive Iridium helical antenna

25 November 2020

RISC-V based wireless MCU

25 November 2020

DC to 6 GHz gain block

25 November 2020

Wi-Fi 6E tri-band chipset for access devices

25 November 2020

5-20 GHz bypassable amplifier with isolation state

25 November 2020

ICASA gives spectrum auction update, debunks 5G myths

25 November 2020

Qorvo has introduced a family of high-performance low noise amplifiers (LNAs) tailored for base station infrastructure deployments including 5G massive MIMO (m-MIMO). Qorvo says its newest family of LNAsSTMicroelectronics has expanded availability of its STM32WL long-range sub-GHz wireless system-on-chip (SoC) family, adding flexible configurations and package options for diverse mass-market applications.The Eport-E20 series from Hi-Flying is a fully self-contained, small form factor, integrated solution that provides serial interface to Ethernet connectivity to web-enable any device. It integrates aQuectel’s RM510Q is a 5G module that is specially optimised for IoT/eMBB (Internet of Things/enhanced Mobile Broadband ) applications. Adopting 3GPP Release 15, it supports both 5G NSA and SA modes. DesignedTallysman Wireless announced the addition of two new models to its lineup of helical antennas. The key feature of the HC843 and HC843E is their two-mode operation. The first mode is dual-frequency GNSSEspressif launched its ESP8266 in 2014 and ESP32 in 2016. The ESP8266, with its Wi-Fi-only MCU (microcontroller), facilitated simple connectivity use cases, whereas the ESP32 addressed use cases thatThe AM1090 is a DC-coupled amplifier covering up to 6 GHz. The Atlanta Micro device exhibits a moderate positive gain slope, providing frequency equalisation useful in many broadband applications. WithNXP Semiconductors is laying the foundation for a new era of Wi-Fi 6 devices that can operate in the 6 GHz band, with its new CW641 Wi-Fi 6E Tri-Band system-on-chip (SoC). With increasing congestion inThe AM1077 is a high dynamic range amplifier covering the 5 GHz to 20 GHz frequency range and offering both a bypass mode and an isolation mode. The device, which is made by Atlanta Micro, provides highFollowing recent media reports about Telkom launching a court application in respect of the Invitation To Apply (ITA) for high-demand spectrum or International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) spectrum