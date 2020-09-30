High voltage and safety certified MLCCs

Knowles Precision Devices offers a wide range of components, including high-voltage MLC (multi-layer chip) capacitors and safety certified capacitors designed to meet the needs of industrial equipment manufacturers.
The high-performance products include FlexiCap flexible termination options to reduce the risk of cracking due to board bending, surface mount capacitors up to 12 kV d.c., safety certified and 250 V a.c. non-safety MLCCs and the high-voltage/high-capacitance StackiCap range. They are ideal for use in industrial equipment such as controls and drives, switchgear, circuit breakers, power supplies and process automation.
Power shunts for high-current applications 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low temperature ...
Read more...Durable connectors for harsh conditions 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
When the going gets tough, you need rugged, reliable and ready connections to see the job done right and through to completion. From industrial and heavy equipment to defence applications, only the best ...
Read more...Power conversion components eBook 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Technical Literature
Mouser Electronics has collaborated with Bourns to produce a new eBook exploring best practices for working with power conversion components. Entitled ‘Achieving Enhanced Performance and Reliability’, ...
Read more...Mouser revamps technical resource centre 30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, News
Mouser Electronics has redesigned its Technical Resource Centre, which contains the global distributor’s ever-expanding collection of technical articles, blogs, eBooks, and Methods technology and solutions ...
Read more...Expanding the horizons with horizontal connectors 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Harwin Gecko-SL horizontal connectors bring the additional option of a male through-board connector at right angles to the PCB, i.e. horizontal. The existing Gecko-SL range already offers a miniature ...
Read more...TRX welcomes Hannes Taute as new MD 28 October 2020, TRX Electronics
, Editor's Choice, News
We delve into his background, what his plans for TRX Electronics are, and how he envisions what the future of the local electronics industry will look like.
Read more...Capacitors for fast-switching semiconductors 30 September 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
KEMET's KC-LINK surface mount capacitors are designed to meet the growing demand for fast switching wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductors that operate at higher voltages, temperatures, and frequencies. These ...
Read more...High-reliability screening for PPI’s capacitors 30 September 2020, RFiber Solutions
, Passive Components
As typical electrical tests may not detect internal flaws such as voids, cracks, delaminations and electrode discontinuities, which can lead to latent and/or catastrophic failures in high-power applications, ...
Read more...Rugged three-phase AC filter capacitors 30 September 2020, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
TDK introduced two new series of EPCOS power capacitors for AC filtering in three-phase delta connection applications. The B32375* series is designed for the low to medium power range and covers a capacitance ...