Smart home webinars on demand

26 February 2021 Events

Silicon Labs has made recordings available of the sessions from a virtual conference it held recently for those interested in smart home automation. With presenters from Silicon Labs’ ecosystem of partners including Amazon, Google, Samsung and Z-Wave, delegates can view keynotes, panels, hands-on, and technical sessions directly from the smart home engineers who built the latest advances.

Topics include practical sessions on how to build a gateway, light switch or energy harvesting switch, as well as introductions to OpenThread, Zigbee and security regulations.

The recordings can be accessed at https://workswith.silabs.com/agenda

For more information contact NuVision Electronics, +27 11 608 0144, gdeklerk@nuvisionelec.co.za, www.nuvisionelec.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 608 0144
Fax: +27 11 608 4723
Email: calim@nuvisionelec.co.za
www: www.nuvisionelec.com
Articles: More information and articles about NuVision Electronics


