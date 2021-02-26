Clips for fixing cables to ground

Under the product name designation WE-EEL, Würth Elektronik now offers cable clips made of aluminium sheet to enable stable grounded fixation of cables of various dimensions. Cables with diameters ranging from 2.5 to 20.5 mm can be simply affixed to circuit boards using clips in any of twelve different sizes and by means of an M4 screw.

With a contact resistance lower than 0,01 Ω, these clips can be used for low-resistance connection of a cable shield with a grounding point – such as in a circuit board, metal plane, or casing – thus improving the cable’s EMC (electromagnetic compliance) properties. The clips are available from stock in unrestricted quantities.

For more information contact Jason Page, Würth Elektronik eiSos, +27 71 259 9381, jason.page@we-online.com, www.we-online.com

Credit(s)

Würth Elektronik eiSos





