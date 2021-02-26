Comtest to represent Netscout

Comtest is pleased to announce that it now represents Netscout Systems, protecting digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance and security. Netscout’s market and technology credentials stem from combining patented smart data technology with smart analytics and is deployed across all market verticals ranging from telecoms to enterprise to military to healthcare.
Netscout provides realtime, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Netscout’s approach transforms the way organisations plan, deliver, integrate, test and deploy services and applications.
Test Optimization is Netscout’s leading test and measurement business unit and provides support for today’s high-performance test labs in their demand for agile test lab automation and infrastructure management, support for all types of media and network testing including functional testing, load testing, regression testing, conformance testing and production network testing.
nGenius service assurance solutions provide realtime, contextual analysis of service, network and application performance. Arbor security solutions protect against DDoS attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets.
