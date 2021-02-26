Adaptor grommets for M23 square flange connectors
28 April 2021
Interconnection
For its modularly designed adaptor system, IMAS-CONNECT, icotek offers the new adaptor grommets AT-FL and QT-AT-FL. The adaptor grommets serve as an interface for M23 square flange connectors.
The new AT-FL has been designed based on the KT large cable grommet. Correspondingly, the QT-AT-FL has been designed based on the QT large cable grommet. The AT-FL can be used in the icotek KEL systems (KEL-U, KEL-ER, KEL 183 and KEL-FG) while the QT-AT-FL is suitable for the KEL-QUICK systems from icotek.
The adaptor grommets are inserted into the divisible cable entry. Built-in plugs or built-in sockets can be integrated directly into the cable entry by using the AT-FL/QT-AT-FL grommets. All square flanges with a hole spacing of 19,8 x 19,8 mm (M23) are suitable. Assembly costs are reduced since there is no need for a separate cut-out in the housing wall (e.g. in a control cabinet).
The new IMAS-CONNECT adaptor grommets are made from elastomer and the body from polyamide and are free of silicone and halogen. The AT-FL adaptor grommet achieves protection classes up to IP65, whereas the QT-AT-FL achieves IP54 (depending on the screwed-on flange and the connector). Certificates such as Ecolab, HL3, UL94-VO, RoHS compliance and others have already been granted for the new products.
For more information contact Radél, +27 11 888 6696, info@radel.co.za, www.radel.co.za
