Timing modules and antenna based on L1 and L5 GNSS signals

31 March 2021

u-blox has announced its first multi-band, high-accuracy timing solutions to concurrently support the L1 and L5 GNSS (global navigation satellite system) signals. The ZED-F9T-10B and LEA-F9T-10B timing modules and the RCB-F9T-1 timing card deliver nanosecond-level timing accuracies required to synchronise cellular network base stations and smart power grids. The ANN MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna completes the offering, making it easy to evaluate the performance of the timing modules and develop high-precision solutions for heavy machinery, ground robotics and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The timing modules’ multi-band capability allows them to compensate for the ionosphere error from all GNSS satellite constellations and reduce the timing error under clear skies to less than 5 nanoseconds without the need for an external GNSS correction service. To achieve maximum performance, the modules track signals from as many satellites as possible.

L1/L5 timing modules future-proof solutions

With satellite constellations transmitting signals on the L5 band nearing completion, the L1/L5 signal combination is becoming a viable option to complement the existing product portfolio based on L1 and L2 signals. Modernised L5 signals are expected to deliver improved performance, especially in difficult urban conditions. Because L5 signals fall within the protected ARNS (aeronautical radionavigation service) frequency band, they are also less subject to RF interference.

The LEA-F9T-10B, a brand new module with extended -40°C to +105°C temperature range, will enable the development of robust, future-proof solutions that leverage these new signals in the L5 frequency band.

In addition to offering a differential timing mode for highly accurate local timing, the modules include a suite of advanced security features:

• Improved anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies detect and flag malicious RF interference.

• Secure boot ensures that the modules can only boot with authentic firmware.

• Secure interfaces prevent intruders from tampering with the messages between the receiver and the host system.

• Time-receiver autonomous integrity monitoring (T-RAIM) provides the highest level of timing integrity.

L1/L5 multi-band, high-precision active antenna simplifies testing and implementation

The u-blox ANN-MB1 L1/L5 multi-band antenna rounds out the product offering. The antenna, which supports the GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou GNSS constellations for maximum position availability, addresses the scarcity of options in the nascent L1/L5 high-precision antenna mass market, simplifying testing and deployment of L1/L5 multi-band GNSS solutions. Magnetic and fixed mounting options help meet the diverse installation needs of its target applications.

In addition to tracking GNSS signals in the L1 and L5 bands for new u-blox timing modules, the ANN-MB1 targets developers in industrial navigation and robotics that are interested in high-precision positioning technology to locate UAVs, ground robots, and agricultural equipment accurately and in real time.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


