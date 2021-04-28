Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

PV connectors and string fuses

28 April 2021 Interconnection

New connectors as well as cable-based string fuses extend the Sunclix product series for photovoltaic (PV) systems from Phoenix Contact. The device connectors are particularly suitable for cabling inverters and string combiner boxes. The fast screw connection saves users time and money during installation.

A patented unlocking system enables smaller actual dimensions as well as convenient release without the need for a special tool. Silver-plated contacts ensure connection technology with long-term stability. The new device connectors are designed for currents up to 38 A (TÜV)/50 A (UL) and voltages up to 1500 V (TÜV/UL).

Furthermore, new Sunclix connectors with crimp connection are available for cabling photovoltaic panels. These versions support (semi-) automated processing. Silver-plated contacts ensure lower contact resistance values during long-term use. The new connectors with crimp connection are designed for currents up to 40 A (TÜV)/50 A (UL) and voltages up to 1500 V (TÜV/UL).

In addition, cable-based Sunclix string fuses are available to protect PV panels from damage caused by undesirable over-voltages. Cable connections make installation easy and flexible. Pre-assembled versions as well as versions with free cable ends are available. The string fuses are available for voltages up to 1500 V at currents from 3,7 to 17 A. The tripping behaviour has been tested in accordance with TÜV certification 2PfG 2380.

International approvals in accordance with IEC 62852 and UL 6703 ensure that the connector range meets current and future requirements. All new products satisfy a high degree of protection in accordance with IP66 and IP68 (24 h/2 m).

For more information contact Phoenix Contact, +27 11 801 8200, sbritz@phoenixcontact.co.za, www.phoenixcontact.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 801 8200
Fax: +27 11 793 4403
Email: info@phoenixcontact.co.za
www: www.phoenixcontact.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Phoenix Contact


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Versatile D-Sub connector solutions
28 April 2021, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
D-Subminiature connectors, also known as D-Subs, are important to a broad range of markets and applications, including commercial, industrial, defence, aerospace and high-performance computer technology. ...

Read more...
M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking
28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
Phoenix Contact has extended its existing M12 portfolio to include new push-pull connectors with internal locking. The cross-manufacturer locking system based on IEC 61076-2-010 enables easy cabling and ...

Read more...
How Fujikura developed arc fusion splicing machines with PAS
28 April 2021, IC Logistix , Interconnection
In the early days of fibre communication, distance was important and voice communication was the number one consideration. Today speed plays a pivotal role and fibre is used for voice and petabytes ...

Read more...
New receptacles make key switch hot-swapping effortless
28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
Mill-Max receptacles have long been an excellent solution for making PCB components pluggable, removable and replaceable. Mill-Max has recently developed a new series of open bottom, low profile, solder ...

Read more...
Battery connectors for industrial vehicles
28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics , Interconnection
The Anderson family of Euro Battery Connectors (EBC) are expertly designed for ease-of-use and incorporate an innovative contact carrier to simplify assembly. The EBC connectors include the industry ...

Read more...
Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies
28 April 2021, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 ...

Read more...
Adaptor grommets for M23 square flange connectors
28 April 2021 , Interconnection
For its modularly designed adaptor system, IMAS-CONNECT, icotek offers the new adaptor grommets AT-FL and QT-AT-FL. The adaptor grommets serve as an interface for M23 square flange connectors. The ...

Read more...
Will AI embed itself into the Mil/Aero market in 2021?
28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
Embedded systems and artificial intelligence (AI) seem to be the leading trends in the Mil/Aero market. Samtec’s industry manager, Chuck Gratz, agrees with articles written in COTS Journal, Military & ...

Read more...
Bayonet connectors for harsh environments
28 April 2021, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Waterproof, shockproof and UV resistant, the UTGX series from Souriau can withstand continuous underwater immersion, routine pressure washing, dirt and dust and other harsh conditions. Ideal for both ...

Read more...
Miniaturised coax connectors and cable assemblies
28 April 2021, Actum Electronics , Interconnection
Rosenberger’s new-generation WSMP connectors are approximately 45% smaller than standard SMP connectors and can be used for applications up to 100 GHz. Featuring a variety of coaxial connectors and cable ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved