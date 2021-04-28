Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

Structural battery breakthrough towards ’massless’ energy storage

26 May 2021 News

Chalmers University of Technology researchers have produced a structural battery that performs 10 times better than all previous versions. It contains carbon fibre that serves simultaneously as an electrode, conductor and load-bearing material. Their latest research breakthrough paves the way for essentially ’massless’ energy storage in vehicles and other technology.

The batteries in today’s electric cars constitute a large part of the vehicles’ weight, without fulfilling any load-bearing function. A structural battery, on the other hand, is one that works as both a power source and as part of the structure – for example, in a car body. This is termed ‘massless’ energy storage, because in essence the battery’s weight vanishes when it becomes part of the load-bearing structure. Calculations show that this type of multifunctional battery could greatly reduce the weight of an electric vehicle.


Dr Johanna Xu with a newly manufactured structural battery cell in Chalmers’ composite lab, which she shows to Leif Asp. The cell consists of a carbon fibre electrode and a lithium iron phosphate electrode separated by a fibreglass fabric, all impregnated with a structural battery electrolyte for combined mechanical and electrical function. (Image copyright Marcus Folino)

The development of structural batteries at Chalmers University of Technology has proceeded through many years of research, including previous discoveries involving certain types of carbon fibre. In addition to being stiff and strong, they also have a good ability to store electrical energy chemically. This work was named by Physics World as one of 2018’s 10 biggest scientific breakthroughs.

The first attempt to make a structural battery was made as early as 2007, but it has so far proven difficult to manufacture batteries with both good electrical and mechanical properties. But now the development has taken a real step forward, with researchers from Chalmers, in collaboration with KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, presenting a structural battery with properties that far exceed anything yet seen, in terms of electrical energy storage, stiffness and strength. Its multifunctional performance is 10 times higher than previous structural battery prototypes.

The battery has an energy density of 24 Wh/kg, meaning approximately 20% capacity compared to comparable lithium-ion batteries currently available. But since the weight of the vehicle can be greatly reduced, less energy will be required to drive an electric car, for example, and lower energy density also results in increased safety. And with a stiffness of 25 GPa, the structural battery can compete with many other commonly used construction materials.

“Previous attempts to make structural batteries have resulted in cells with either good mechanical properties, or good electrical properties. But here, using carbon fibre, we have succeeded in designing a structural battery with both competitive energy storage capacity and rigidity,” explains Leif Asp, professor at Chalmers and leader of the project.

Super-light electric bikes and consumer electronics could soon be a reality

The new battery has a negative electrode made of carbon fibre and a positive electrode made of a lithium iron phosphate-coated aluminium foil. They are separated by a fibreglass fabric in an electrolyte matrix. Despite their success in creating a structural battery 10 times better than all previous ones, the researchers did not choose the materials to try and break records – rather, they wanted to investigate and understand the effects of material architecture and separator thickness.

Now, a new project, financed by the Swedish National Space Agency, is underway, where the performance of the structural battery will be increased yet further. The aluminium foil will be replaced with carbon fibre as a load-bearing material in the positive electrode, providing both increased stiffness and energy density. The fibreglass separator will be replaced with an ultra-thin variant, which will give a much greater effect – as well as faster charging cycles. The new project is expected to be completed within two years.

Leif Asp, who is leading this project too, estimates that such a battery could reach an energy density of 75 Wh/kg and a stiffness of 75 GPa. This would make the battery about as strong as aluminium, but with a comparatively much lower weight. “The next-generation structural battery has fantastic potential. If you look at consumer technology, it could be quite possible within a few years to manufacture smartphones, laptops or electric bicycles that weigh half as much as today and are much more compact,” says Asp.

And in the longer term, it is absolutely conceivable that electric cars, electric planes and satellites will be designed with and powered by structural batteries, Asp continues: “We are really only limited by our imaginations here. We have received a lot of attention from many different types of companies in connection with the publication of our scientific articles in the field. There is understandably a great amount of interest in these lightweight, multifunctional materials.”

Funding for the research project has come from the European Commission’s research programme Clean Sky II, as well as the US Airforce.




Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

BAMR celebrates 75th anniversary
26 May 2021, BAMR , News
BAMR is celebrating its 75th year of serving the local industry, having been founded on 22 May 1946 by Fred Duk, a former Major in the South African Air Force, upon his return from the Second World ...

Read more...
A tribute to Mark Schroeder
26 May 2021, S.J. Andrews Electronics , News
Written by Mark’s family, with pride as we remember our husband, our dad, our granddad – a man who was and will always be so loved.

Read more...
Company profile: RS Components SA
26 May 2021, RS Components (SA) , News
The history of RS Components is a long and storied one, having been founded in London in 1937 by J.H. Waring and P.M. Sebestyen under the name Radiospares. In those early days, the company was run out ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
26 May 2021 , News
Overseas       Business ams reported robust first quarter of 2021 group results with revenues of $1,55 billion and an adjusted operating (EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 11%. This was ...

Read more...
Events
26 May 2021 , Events, News
Tech Snacks 7-18 June 2021 Virtual A new learning concept from Arrow Electronics allowing visitors to choose from up to five Tech Snacks from across all the event’s headline topics. Each snack is a 15-minute ...

Read more...
From the editor’s desk: The continued relevance of Moore’s Law in the IoT age
26 May 2021, Technews Publishing , News, Editor's Choice
The end of Moore’s Law (which famously posits that the number of transistors in a dense IC doubles about every two years, assuming an optimal price/performance ratio) has repeatedly been predicted, yet ...

Read more...
Hensoldt and CSIR sign radar development agreement
28 April 2021 , News
A new generation of tactical 3D surveillance radar systems is being developed for naval and land deployment, which will modernise one of Hensoldt’s key radar product lines and further enhance its extensive ...

Read more...
New advances in China’s homegrown chip technology
28 April 2021 , News
According to a China.org.cn report, China's semiconductor industry is speeding up its development of advanced chips as the homegrown 28 nm process is set to enter mass production this year, while the ...

Read more...
Arrow Electronics' Tech Snacks put engineers’ time first
28 April 2021, Altron Arrow , News
Arrow Electronics is launching a new learning concept, Tech Snacks, that will provide engineers with the technical information and insight they need in a choice of formats that have been designed to match ...

Read more...
Inspiring the next generation of female coders
28 April 2021 , News
More than 50 female learners and their teachers from Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School were invited to attend an event at 22 On Sloane, hosted by GirlCode and RS Components South Africa, for a day of ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved