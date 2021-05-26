Automotive dead reckoning module

26 May 2021 Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

STMicroelectronics boasts that its latest Teseo-VIC3DA module is an easy-to-use dead reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding a TeseoIII single-die standalone positioning receiver IC working simultaneously on multiple constellations (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou and QZSS) along with a 6-axis inertial sensor to continue providing reliable position information in the absence of satellites.

The Teseo-VIC3DA module brings the proven accuracy and robustness of the TeseoIII chip to the reach of everyone: the embedded firmware and the complete evaluation environment save development time. Within its 16,0 x 12,2 mm size, it offers enhanced accuracy thanks to the onboard temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) and a reduced time to first fix (TTFF) relying on its dedicated Real Time Clock (RTC) oscillator.

Thanks to its embedded Flash memory, the Teseo-VIC3DA offers many extra features such as 7-day autonomous assisted GNSS, predictive assisted GNSS and real-time assisted GNSS. It supports firmware configurability as well as firmware upgrades. Being a certified solution, the module optimises the time to market of final applications with a temperature operating range from -40°C to +85°C.

An EVB-VIC3DA development kit is also available for evaluation purposes.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





