ESD protection devices for high-speed automotive interfaces

Nexperia has announced a new range of ESD protection devices aimed specifically at protecting the ever-increasing number of high-speed interfaces found in automotive applications, especially the in-vehicle networks (IVN) associated with infotainment and vehicle communications.
As data rates increase and vehicles feature more electronic content, the need for EMC protection becomes more critical and providing the correct type of protection is a challenge for design engineers. Nexperia’s TrEOS technology optimises the three pillars of ESD protection (signal integrity, system protection and robustness) to deliver devices with the ideal combination of low capacitance, low clamping voltage and high ESD robustness.
The new PESD4USBx series comprises a total of 12 high-performance, 4-channel ESD protection devices that incorporate TrEOS technology. Signal integrity is ensured by the very low line capacitance for each channel (as low as 0,25 pF) and the sub-0,05 pF line matching capacitance. All devices offer deep snapback combined with a low resistance of 0,4 Ω. With ESD protection up to +/-15 kV, the PESD4USBx series meets IEC61000-4-2 level 4 and ISO10605. This is the highest level of ESD protection currently available in this package size, making the devices ideal for modern, densely-packed automotive designs.
A wide range of interface standards are supported, including USB 2.0, Superspeed USB at 10 Gbps, HDMI 2.0, HDBaseT and the increasing number of automotive A/V monitor displays and cameras found in vehicles. PESD4USBx devices also support video links (SerDes): GMSL, FPD-Link and LVDS.
Specifically engineered for automotive applications, the devices exceed the needs of AEC-Q101 by a factor of two. Furthermore, in Nexperia’s state-of-the-art DFN2510D packages (SOT1165D and SOT1176D), side-wettable flanks (SWF) are available as standard, allowing the use of automatic optical inspection (AOI), thereby enhancing assembly quality for customers.
ESD protection devices for high-speed automotive interfaces 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Circuit & System Protection
Nexperia has announced a new range of ESD protection devices aimed specifically at protecting the ever-increasing number of high-speed interfaces found in automotive applications, especially the in-vehicle ...
Read more...Clearing the Static: Basic principles of static control 26 May 2021, Altico Static Control Solutions
, Circuit & System Protection ESD packaging solutions
Many industries require particular conductivity specifications on their containers, component holders and pallets, which serve to prevent the destruction of electronic components ...
Read more...Isolated gate driver safely controls SiC MOSFETs 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Joining STMicroelectronics’ STGAP family of isolated gate drivers, the STGAP2SiCS is optimised for safe control of silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and operates from a high-voltage rail up to 1200 V.
Capable ...
Read more...NXP’s EdgeLock provides secure enclave for IoT devices 28 April 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
NXP Semiconductors has unveiled the EdgeLock secure enclave, a preconfigured, self-managed and autonomous on-die security subsystem that offers intelligent protection for Internet of Things (IoT) edge ...
Read more...Synaptics signs distribution deal with EBV 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, News
EBV Elektronik has secured a supply chain agreement with Synaptics. Synaptics was founded with the primary objective of enhancing the way in which technology and the real world interrelate, to enable ...
Read more...BLDC motor control demonstrator and evaluation board 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is demonstrating the simplicity of designing with Power Integrations’ BridgeSwitch devices with the introduction of the EBV BridgeSwitch MB high-voltage, single-phase brushless DC (BLDC) ...
Read more...New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro 26 February 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance.
The ...
Read more...EMI filter bank for power and control lines 26 February 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Circuit & System Protection
Atlanta Micro's AM35 provides six filters in a tiny 1,5 x 3 mm DFN package for filtering power and control lines necessary for spurious signal suppression for amplifiers, step attenuators, tuneable filters, ...
Read more...New Bluetooth LE microcontrollers from STMicro 31 March 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
STMicroelectronics has extended its STM32WB Bluetooth LE microcontroller (MCU) offering with new devices that combine entry-level features with extra power savings for longer-lasting performance.
The ...