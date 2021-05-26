Extended ST offering from RS

The scope of the supply chain agreement between RS Components and STMicroelectronics has been significantly extended. This new phase in the relationship between the two companies will result in a substantial increase in the breadth and volume of ST products stocked by RS. ST will also feature regularly on the award-winning DesignSpark online engineering hub.
“RS has been very successful in building up a vibrant international engineering community around its DesignSpark platform and we see real value at ST in future involvement as part of this franchise agreement,” said Frank Wolinski, EMEA vice president, head of channel sales at ST. “The complex nature of modern electronic engineering projects calls for more in-depth technical support. By extending access to a broader portfolio of ST products through DesignSpark, engineers can better utilise the resources they need to complete their projects more quickly and to achieve better results.”
“ST is one of the world’s foremost innovators in semiconductor technologies and leads the industry in areas such as power electronics, IoT, automotive, smart homes and artificial intelligence,” said Andy Keenan, vice president of global product and supplier management for electronics at RS. “Providing our customers with access to a more expansive array of ST products is certain to benefit their development work. Combining this with contributions to the multifaceted online technical programmes that we offer via DesignSpark will be another huge plus point.”
