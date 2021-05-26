New members of Hammond’s miniature plastic enclosure family

The 1551 miniature plastic enclosure family from Hammond Manufacturing consists of 49 different sizes; in this latest extension to the range a further 10 variants have been introduced. In addition to the available size and configuration options, a choice of colours, flanged lids, keyring and USB-C versions are also available.

The 1551V ventilated sensor enclosure versions have now been extended with the addition of 45, 60 and 80 mm diameter round versions, available with plain or vented covers. Also added to the 1551V range are unventilated cover versions of the 80 x 80 mm, 60 x 60 mm, 40 x 40 mm and 80 x 40 mm square and rectangular enclosures.

A key feature of the 1551V design is the snap-fit closure, which allows repeated opening and closing without tools and also maximises the internal space for PCBs by eliminating screw fixings to secure the cover to the base. The internal real estate available for PCB mounting is 74 x 74 mm, 54 x 54 mm, 34 x 34 mm and 74 x 34 mm in the rectangular units and 39 mm, 54 mm and 73,5 mm diameters in the circular ones. All options are available in black, grey and white UL94-HB ABS as standard. All bases feature 4 mm high PCB stand-offs, wall mounting slots and a 15 mm cable knock out.

All sizes are 20 mm high, which gives enough space for board-mounted RJ-45, USB and other standard communication interfaces.

