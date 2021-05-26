New members of Hammond’s miniature plastic enclosure family

The 1551 miniature plastic enclosure family from Hammond Manufacturing consists of 49 different sizes; in this latest extension to the range a further 10 variants have been introduced. In addition to the available size and configuration options, a choice of colours, flanged lids, keyring and USB-C versions are also available.
The 1551V ventilated sensor enclosure versions have now been extended with the addition of 45, 60 and 80 mm diameter round versions, available with plain or vented covers. Also added to the 1551V range are unventilated cover versions of the 80 x 80 mm, 60 x 60 mm, 40 x 40 mm and 80 x 40 mm square and rectangular enclosures.
A key feature of the 1551V design is the snap-fit closure, which allows repeated opening and closing without tools and also maximises the internal space for PCBs by eliminating screw fixings to secure the cover to the base. The internal real estate available for PCB mounting is 74 x 74 mm, 54 x 54 mm, 34 x 34 mm and 74 x 34 mm in the rectangular units and 39 mm, 54 mm and 73,5 mm diameters in the circular ones. All options are available in black, grey and white UL94-HB ABS as standard. All bases feature 4 mm high PCB stand-offs, wall mounting slots and a 15 mm cable knock out.
All sizes are 20 mm high, which gives enough space for board-mounted RJ-45, USB and other standard communication interfaces.
RJ45 connectors for the harshest environments 26 May 2021, Electrocomp
, Interconnection
TE Connectivity’s ODVA Variant 1 RJ45 connectors are designed with a rugged housing that provides a chemical resistant, IP67 and UV resistant protection to handle harsh-environment applications.
The ...
Read more...Safe and secure plastic enclosures 23 June 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The IP65-rated Fibox Cardmaster family of enclosures is designed to provide an optimal solution to instrumentation packaging. Ideal for measurement, monitoring and process control equipment, Cardmaster ...
Read more...Polycarbonate enclosures in wide selection of sizes 23 June 2021, Allbro
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Amongst the selection of enclosures manufactured locally by Allbro is the Enlec family of polycarbonate enclosures for electronic and electrical applications. Available in a selection of 18 different ...
Read more...Compact outdoor housings 23 June 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The outdoor housings of the Phoenix Contact ECS series are now also available in a more compact design.
The shorter installation depth of 109 mm – instead of 169 mm – is especially suitable for space-critical ...
Read more...Cases for for small fanless designs 23 June 2021, Actum Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases.
nVent Schroff offers customisable ...
Read more...Plastic boxes for USB and utility applications 23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta’s G19XX series of utility boxes and USB boxes come in a range of materials and a variety of designs to meet an array of application requirements.
The G1901G/G1901C and G1911G/G1911C are ideally ...
Read more...High-performance LTE-A Cat. 12 module 23 June 2021, Electrocomp
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The global launch of a high-performance 4G LTE-Advanced category 12 module was recently announced by Fibocom. Highly integrated with competitive cost advantages, the FG101 is optimised to provide high-speed ...
Read more...Rotary sensor with SSI output 28 April 2021, Electrocomp
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
New from Bourns is the Model DMS22B non-contacting feedback rotary sensor that features Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) output providing effective synchronisation in closed-loop control systems. This ...
Read more...Temperature and humidity sensors for cold chains 26 May 2021, Electrocomp
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
New calibrated and ISO 17025-certified temperature, and humidity and temperature sensors have been announced by Sensirion.These sensors enable customers to achieve cost-efficient GDP (good distribution ...
Read more...Rotary sensor with SSI output 26 May 2021, Electrocomp
, Switches, Relays & Keypads
New from Bourns is the Model DMS22B non-contacting feedback rotary sensor that features Synchronous Serial Interface (SSI) output providing effective synchronisation in closed-loop control systems. This ...