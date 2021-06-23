Regulator for supercapacitor backup

System architects seeking backup power using supercapacitor or other energy sources can now deliver a combination of high efficiency and small size with the Continua MAX38889 2,5-5,5 V, 3 A reversible buck/boost regulator from Maxim Integrated Products. The latest addition to the Continua family of backup regulators delivers tight output regulation of 2,5% to support critical applications that demand high accuracy.
The MAX38889 features 94% peak efficiency, allowing it to support longer backup time. In applications such as smart utility meters or automotive dashboard cameras, the regulator operates in buck mode to charge a backup power source such as a supercapacitor. When main power goes away, the regulator reverses direction automatically, boosting the supercapacitor voltage to power the system until main power is restored.
The small size of the chip makes it easier to integrate into new and existing designs with tight space constraints. The MAX38889 regulates backup power for a wide range of both portable and non-portable applications such as retail price scanners and surveillance cameras and others used in home, building, automotive, industrial automation and healthcare IoT.
