Unified management of terrestrial and live-sky time sources

Today’s 5G wireless infrastructure has more complex, higher-density synchronisation needs than previous-generation networks and is highly dependent on the integrity of ‘live-sky’ timing signals from global navigation satellite systems (GNSS). To this end, Microchip Technology has integrated its BlueSky GNSS Firewall with its TimePictra 11 synchronisation monitoring and management platform to protect 5G networks and other critical timing infrastructure from global positioning system (GPS) signal jamming and spoofing, while providing single-console visibility across the entire timing architecture.

In addition to requiring precise timing from GNSS sources, critical infrastructure operators need accurate timing to be distributed across their networks so they can ensure reliable performance and service delivery. TimePictra provides full control and monitoring for resilient timing architectures created with Microchip’s broad product portfolio, including its TimeProvider 4100 grandmasters for 5G network synchronisation. It also monitors the health and performance of these networks’ distributed precision time protocol (PTP) client clocks. Integrating BlueSky GNSS Firewall management into the TimePictra console view now gives operators a unified picture of the entire timing architecture and all timing sources.

Beyond supporting 5G deployments, TimePictra enables aviation, railway and maritime ports with a regional, national or global view of GNSS reception. TimePictra, in combination with BlueSky GNSS Firewalls, monitor key GNSS observables to detect live-sky signal anomalies and deliver early alerting so that operators can engage alternate procedures that do not rely on GNSS. These capabilities are increasingly important where public safety is dependent on the position and navigation for daily operations.

