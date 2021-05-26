Cloud ecosystem for design, supply chain and manufacturing stakeholders

Altium recently unveiled Nexar, a cloud-based partner platform designed to connect the rapidly growing community of Altium 365 PCB design users and their companies with the software, suppliers and manufacturers needed to transform ideas into smart and connected products.

Electronics industry researchers estimate that there are 31 billion Internet-connected devices in the world today, with consumer demand projected to grow that number to 75 billion by 2025. Growth of that magnitude is driving the need to reimagine the way the electronics industry works together, evolving from ‘tool chains’ and isolated job functions to integrated environments and collaborative workflows.

Over 5000 companies and 11 000 users have already adopted the Altium 365 cloud platform for electronics design. With the introduction of Nexar, partners can join this ecosystem of electronics innovators to make valuable software and services available to Altium 365 users.

“Altium is committed to making our vision for industry transformation a reality,” said Ted Pawela, chief ecosystem officer at Altium. “Design, supply chain and manufacturing stakeholders today operate largely in isolation from one another. By bringing them together on a collaborative cloud platform, we have the opportunity to dramatically accelerate the industry’s ability to introduce new products.”

Some of the ways partners can use Nexar’s open API include integrating with Altium 365 and Altium Nexus, presenting reliable, up-to-date component data from the Octopart search engine and embedding ready-to-use ‘embeds’ such as the Altium 365 ECAD viewer on web pages or within an application.

Important partner categories for the Nexar ecosystem include:

• Software companies, including ECAD, MCAD, CAE, PLM and ERP.

• Board fabricators and electronics manufacturing service (EMS) companies.

• Electronic component distributors and manufacturers.

• Engineering service providers.

While these categories are anticipated, there are no restrictions on who can become a Nexar ecosystem partner and no costs are involved. “Our goal is to build a vibrant ecosystem of customers and partners who benefit from each other’s participation”, said Pawela. “We are doing everything possible to make the experience of joining this ecosystem frictionless.”

The growing list of companies that have signed up as partners includes Arduino, Arrow Electronics, Avishtech, Diotech, Keysight Technologies, Microchip Technology, Samtec, Sintecs and UltraLibrarian.

