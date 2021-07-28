Dual-jetting fluid dispensing system

28 July 2021Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Nordson Electronics Solutions announced the new Asymtek Forte Max fluid dispensing system with high accuracy, dual-valve jetting in two modes, and patented, real-time correction to accommodate skewed parts. Designed for high-volume electronics manufacturing, Forte Max improves throughput for printed circuit boards and flex circuit assembly, MEMs, and electromechanical assembly when dispensing sealants, encapsulants, underfills and precise coating.
The system dispenses from two identical or two different valves using a single set of hardware. In one configuration, two high-frequency IntelliJet jetting systems dispense fluid simultaneously for applications with multi-up, panelised or patterned parts with consistent spacing. In a second configuration, two different fluids are dispensed on the same part from two different valves, such as for dam-and-fill encapsulation and in high-mix production environments.
A unique skew adjustment function comes with the dual-valve system so that production is not slowed by shifted parts and varied component heights. The patented real-time correction automatically adjusts for skewed parts and component height variation in the x, y and z axes.
One customer has seen a 100% increase in throughput with the Forte Max system after upgrading from the popular Spectrum II with two original DispenseJet DJ-9500 valves. During the underfilling operation, several factors contribute to the improvement: the motion control system checks fiducials quicker and moves the jets faster. The real-time skew correction increases the number of good parts produced. The IntelliJet systems operate at 500 Hz, versus older jets at 200 Hz, resulting in fluid being deposited more quickly. In addition, setting up the Forte Max is simpler and more efficient so that changeovers are easier and faster.
The integrated dual-valve service station, closed-loop process controls and nozzle-cleaning rail reduce operator maintenance, improve productivity and keep the dispensing process within set limits. The system runs with Canvas dispensing software which simplifies programming tasks. Graphical programming lets the user scan a workpiece, develop their program online or offline, and simulate the dispensing results on a virtual canvas.
Indium introduces new hand soldering, rework flux 23 June 2021
Indium has released TACFlux 571HF, a new no-clean, halogen-free flux formulated for both hand soldering and rework.
TACFlux 571HF joins Indium’s versatile offering of specialty fluxes designed to ...
Read more...Modular component placement machine 28 July 2021, Techmet
Panasonic’s VM102 is based on the AM100 component placement platform, but in a more compact form, leveraging a 14-nozzle head and up to four 20-slot feeder carts or 160 8-mm inputs, with an output of ...
Read more...Updated AOI software with enhanced 3D capabilities 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
Users of AOI and SPI systems from Goepel electronic can look forward to a software update. With the rollout, the system software Pilot AOI version 6.5 will receive numerous small and large improvements ...
Read more...High-performance conformal coating 28 July 2021, Vepac Electronics
Designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries, Electrolube’s HPA is a high-performance acrylic conformal coating.
HPA is fast-drying and flexible ...
Read more...Soldering iron employs tip-heater cartridge 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
The TD-100A from PACE Worldwide is an ergonomic soldering iron that maintains the comfort and feel of the original TD-100 handpiece, yet contains many enhancements. The TD-100A’s Cool Touch design features ...
Read more...High-capacity component storage tower 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
Mycronic’s near-production MYTower component storage system has been made more versatile thanks to an innovative inventory system – a new range of high-end models that nearly doubles the capacity of previous ...
Read more...Bottle sprays for manual PCB cleaning 28 July 2021, Allan McKinnon & Associates
kolb Cleaning Technology, a specialist in fully automated mechanical cleaning processes that are specifically tailored to industry requirements and require as little manpower as possible, has introduced ...
Read more...Component library import function for 3D AOI machines 28 July 2021, Techmet
Automatic generation of data for board inspection on Saki 3D AOI (automatic optical inspection) systems is now possible thanks to a new ‘Job Data Convert’ function. By using the component information ...