Antenna for small devices on LTE and 5G networks

Antenova announced a compact, high-performing antenna for the 5G bands worldwide, including LTE band 74 (1420-1520 MHz) and 617-698 MHz.
Lutosa is a flexible antenna measuring 95 x 15 x 0,15 mm, making it ideal for smaller designs as it can be curved or folded and inserted into the device. The antenna is linear polarised and showed high efficiency in tests.
Lutosa is designed for easy integration into a device, does not require a ground plane or a matching network and is simply fixed in place using its own self-adhesive strip.
Says Antenova’s product manager, Michael Castle: “Lutosa is effectively a plug-and-play antenna for designs that need to reach the market quickly and designers who specify Lutosa for their 4G and 5G designs will have a head-start in gaining certification, because a flexible antenna is easier to design in than an SMD antenna.”
Lutosa is optimised for M2M and IoT applications using high data rates on the 5G networks and for video streaming. This antenna will be suitable for network devices, cellular routers, pico base stations, drones, remote monitoring devices and CCTV over cellular networks.
The antenna is sold in packs of 100, which offers the flexibility to manufacture smaller volumes of devices and prototypes.
