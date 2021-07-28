Decentralised power supply for ‘on machine’ applications

28 July 2021 Power Electronics / Power Management

With vacuum encapsulation technology, MTM Power's focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and absolutely maintenance-free modules. The patented thermo-selective vacuum encapsulation decelerates the ageing of the components and significantly extends the lifetime of the devices.

This encapsulation process, combined with connection via special 7/8-inch connectors, enables designs in IP67 protection rating and thus undisturbed use in the field. Pertinent examples are the AC/DC modules of the PM-IP67A series with wide AC (90-264 V) and DC (100-353 V) input ranges.

In automation technology, these external power supplies with IP67 protection provide a simple and quick ‘plug-and-play’ solution for supplying control components without cost-intensive switching cabinets, even in particularly harsh environments.

The modules of the PM-IP67A series are available with common single and dual output voltages. They are designed for worldwide use under extreme environmental conditions like dust and humidity and enable an efficient, cost-saving solution for different tasks in all ‘on machine’ applications. Further features are their rugged design, SMD technology, automatic 100% final test and 100% burn-in test.

The product family offers 50, 75, 100 or 200 W constant output power, is short circuit protected, needs no ground load and operates within a temperature range of -25°C to +70°C. The modules are VDE and UL/cUL approved.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





