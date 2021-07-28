Decentralised power supply for ‘on machine’ applications

With vacuum encapsulation technology, MTM Power's focus is on encapsulated, robust, long-life, temperature-resistant and absolutely maintenance-free modules. The patented thermo-selective vacuum encapsulation decelerates the ageing of the components and significantly extends the lifetime of the devices.
This encapsulation process, combined with connection via special 7/8-inch connectors, enables designs in IP67 protection rating and thus undisturbed use in the field. Pertinent examples are the AC/DC modules of the PM-IP67A series with wide AC (90-264 V) and DC (100-353 V) input ranges.
In automation technology, these external power supplies with IP67 protection provide a simple and quick ‘plug-and-play’ solution for supplying control components without cost-intensive switching cabinets, even in particularly harsh environments.
The modules of the PM-IP67A series are available with common single and dual output voltages. They are designed for worldwide use under extreme environmental conditions like dust and humidity and enable an efficient, cost-saving solution for different tasks in all ‘on machine’ applications. Further features are their rugged design, SMD technology, automatic 100% final test and 100% burn-in test.
The product family offers 50, 75, 100 or 200 W constant output power, is short circuit protected, needs no ground load and operates within a temperature range of -25°C to +70°C. The modules are VDE and UL/cUL approved.
1-18 GHz benchtop power amplifier 28 July 2021, RFiber Solutions
, Power Electronics / Power Management
Exodus Advanced Communications is now offering the 1,0-18,0 GHz, 3 W benchtop SSPA (solid-state power amplifier) model AMP2087-1. The unit produces 4 W typical power, P1dB greater than 1 W and minimum ...
Read more...Touch-safe appliance power connectors 28 July 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Interconnection
Saf-D-Grid builds on the proven contact technology used in Anderson Power Products’ (APP) SB and Powerpole connectors by offering features required in 380-400 V d.c. power distribution systems.
APP ...
Read more...EBV and Infineon collaborate on SiC technology 23 June 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Power Electronics / Power Management
EBV Elektronik is working closely with Infineon Technologies on the manufacturer’s leading-edge silicon carbide (SiC)-based CoolSiC technology, which delivers key benefits for engineers designing advanced ...
Read more...Waterproof photoelectric sensors 28 July 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Low in cost and high in value, Mini-Eye is a full line of economical, miniature photoelectric sensors for general sensing tasks. These rugged sensors are waterproof and enclosed in high-impact plastic ...
Read more...750 W, 1/16th-brick buck converters 23 June 2021, Accutronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK-Lambda’s new 750 W rated i7A non-isolated DC-DC converters are capable of operating from an input voltage of 18 V to 32 V, and deliver an output voltage that can be adjusted from 3,3 V to 18 V with ...
Read more...Secure solution for Qi-certified wireless chargers 23 June 2021, Altron Arrow
, Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics is protecting wireless charging of small devices and mobiles with a convenient solution for authenticating certified Qi chargers.
Wireless charging, enabled on an increasing variety ...
Read more...LED drivers supporting visible-light communication 28 July 2021, EBV Electrolink
, Opto-Electronics, Power Electronics / Power Management
ON Semiconductor has announced two new devices designed to enhance the performance of connected lighting systems. The NCL31000 and NCL31001 LED drivers allow manufacturers to develop LED luminaires with ...
Read more...Regulator for supercapacitor backup 28 July 2021, CST Electronics
, Power Electronics / Power Management
System architects seeking backup power using supercapacitor or other energy sources can now deliver an optimised combination of high efficiency and small size with the Continua MAX38889 2,5-5,5 V, 3 A ...
Read more...Qi 1.3 wireless charging reference design 28 July 2021, Avnet Silica
, Power Electronics / Power Management
The Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) recently released the Qi 1.3 specification that requires authentication for improved safety when transmitting up to 15 W of power between a transmitter and a receiver. ...
Read more...High-performance conformal coating 28 July 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries, Electrolube’s HPA is a high-performance acrylic conformal coating.
HPA is fast-drying and flexible ...