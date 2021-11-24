Embedded GNSS antenna with integrated LNA

24 November 2021
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC990EXF from Tallysman is an extended-filter embedded GNSS helical antenna. This RHCP (right-hand circular polarised) antenna provides a peak gain of 3 dBi at full bandwidth and has an axial ratio of less than 0,5 dB at zenith. It utilises Tallysman’s latest wideband helical element design and features a low-current, low-noise amplifier (LNA) with an integrated low-loss pre-filter to prevent harmonic interference from high-amplitude signals. The LNA provides a gain of 35 dB with a noise figure of 2 dB.
The antenna covers the GPS/QZSS-L1/L2/L5, QZSS-L6, GLONASS-G1/G2/G3, Galileo-E1/E5a/E5b/E6, BeiDou-B1/B2/B2a/B3 and NavIC-L5 frequency bands, including the satellite-based augmentation system (SBAS). It also supports L-band correction services.
The HC990EXF requires a DC supply from 2,2 to 16,0 V and draws 36 mA of current. It is available in a compact helical-mount enclosure that measures 60 mm in diameter and 26 mm in height with flying lead (UFL) connectors. The antenna has been designed to mitigate out-of-band signals and prevent GNSS antenna saturation, which makes it ideal for use in autonomous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), GNSS positioning, land survey positioning, mission-critical GNSS timing, network timing and synchronisation, sea and land container tracking, fleet management and asset tracking, marine and avionics systems and law enforcement and public safety.
