Events
24 November 2021
Events
Design Automation Conference - DAC
In-person: 5-9 December 2021
California, USA
Virtual: 7-10 December 2021
Premier event devoted to the design and design automation of electronic systems and circuits. DAC focuses on the latest methodologies and technology advancements in electronic design. The 58th edition will bring together researchers, designers, practitioners, tool developers, students and vendors.
Register at www.dac.com
SEMICON West
In-person: 7-9 December 2021
California, USA (proof of Covid-19 vaccination required)
Virtual: Online 24/7
This year’s hybrid event features talks by visionaries and executives from across the microelectronics supply chain and its end markets, interaction with exhibitors and a selection of dedicated sessions, demos and pavilions.
Register at www.semiconwest.org
electronica India
In-person: 16-18 December 2021
Bengaluru, India
Online: 13-23 December 2021
Features a comprehensive range of products and services for the electronics industry, with highlighted topics including automotive, embedded systems, industrial electronics, Internet of Things, PCBs, printed electronics and test and measurement.
Register atwww.electronica-india.com
Consumer Electronics Show (CES)
5-8 January 2022
Las Vegas, USA (proof of Covid-19 vaccination required)
CES is the most influential tech event in the world and the proving ground for breakthrough technologies and global innovators. It showcases manufacturers, developers and suppliers, supported by a conference programme where the world’s business leaders and pioneering thinkers address the industry’s most relevant issues.
Register at www.ces.tech
IPC APEX Expo
22-27 January 2022
San Diego, USA
From standards development committee meetings to four technical conference tracks, 30 professional development courses and a chance to experience a dynamic show floor, this year’s edition aims to transform the electronics industry to “lead, drive and achieve digital transcendence.”
Register at www.ipcapexexpo.org
Further reading:
Events
Events
productronica
16-19 November 2021
Munich, Germany
At productronica, the decision-makers and thought leaders of the industry come together – from established key player organisations to innovative start-ups. ...
Read more...
Solder paste technology debate
Events
Indium Corporation’s Chris Nash, senior product manager for PCB assembly solder paste, will participate in a Global SMT & Packaging
debate on solder paste technology on 26 October.
Solder is a critical ...
Read more...
Events
Events
PCB West
5-8 October 2021
California, USA
For 30 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and lately, assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use imaginable. ...
Read more...
Indium expert to host tin whiskers webinar
Events
Tin whiskers are thinner than a human hair, but these electrically conductive structures have been known to cause sudden failures and intermittent problems due to their ability to short closely-spaced ...
Read more...
Events
Events News
Tech Snacks
7-18 June 2021
Virtual
A new learning concept from Arrow Electronics allowing visitors to choose from
up to five Tech Snacks from across all the event’s headline topics. Each snack is a 15-minute ...
Read more...
Events
Events News
Symposium on Flexible Organic Electronics
5-8 July 2021
Thessaloniki, Greece
The biggest scientific and technology event in flexible organic & printed electronics, promoting research, technology and innovation ...
Read more...
Farnell to host free webinar on 2021 IoT trends
Events
This Friday (30 April 2021) Farnell is hosting a free webinar on IoT trends based on information gathered in its third annual global IoT survey. More than 2000 respondents provided first-hand insights ...
Read more...
Webinar: ECAD MCAD capabilities for today’s most demanding designs
Events
Working between the electronic and mechanical design domains brings unique challenges.ECAD and MCAD tools have different design objectives and have evolved down different paths and so has the way they ...
Read more...
Events
Events
Hannover Fair 12-16 April 2021
Virtual
Leading knowledge and networking platform for the manufacturing and energy industries. From AI and robotics to batteries and fuel cells, industry thought leaders ...
Read more...
Virtual conference exploring power electronics for EVs
Techmet
Events
Indium’s Joe Hertline, product manager – ESM/Power Electronics, will present on power electronics for electric vehicles during the CHARGED EV Engineering Virtual Conference on Wednesday 21 April 2021.
...
Read more...