Further reading:

Events

Events

...

Read more...

Solder paste technology debate

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

Indium expert to host tin whiskers webinar

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events News

...

Read more...

Events

Events News

...

Read more...

Farnell to host free webinar on 2021 IoT trends

Events

...

Read more...

Webinar: ECAD MCAD capabilities for today’s most demanding designs

Events

...

Read more...

Events

Events

...

Read more...

Virtual conference exploring power electronics for EVs

Techmet Events

...

Read more...

16-19 November 2021 Munich, Germany At productronica, the decision-makers and thought leaders of the industry come together – from established key player organisations to innovative start-ups.Indium Corporation’s Chris Nash, senior product manager for PCB assembly solder paste, will participate in adebate on solder paste technology on 26 October. Solder is a critical5-8 October 2021 California, USA For 30 years PCB West has trained designers, engineers, fabricators and lately, assemblers on making printed circuit boards for every product or use imaginable.Tin whiskers are thinner than a human hair, but these electrically conductive structures have been known to cause sudden failures and intermittent problems due to their ability to short closely-spaced7-18 June 2021 Virtual A new learning concept from Arrow Electronics allowing visitors to choose from up to five Tech Snacks from across all the event’s headline topics. Each snack is a 15-minute5-8 July 2021 Thessaloniki, Greece The biggest scientific and technology event in flexible organic & printed electronics, promoting research, technology and innovationThis Friday (30 April 2021) Farnell is hosting a free webinar on IoT trends based on information gathered in its third annual global IoT survey. More than 2000 respondents provided first-hand insightsWorking between the electronic and mechanical design domains brings unique challenges.ECAD and MCAD tools have different design objectives and have evolved down different paths and so has the way theyVirtual Leading knowledge and networking platform for the manufacturing and energy industries. From AI and robotics to batteries and fuel cells, industry thought leadersIndium’s Joe Hertline, product manager – ESM/Power Electronics, will present on power electronics for electric vehicles during the CHARGED EV Engineering Virtual Conference on Wednesday 21 April 2021.