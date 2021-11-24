Convection cooled 150 W and 300 W power supplies

Cosel announced the addition of 150 W and 300 W free air convection cooled power supplies, the LHP150F and the LHP300F. Designed for industrial applications requiring high levels of safety, they are certified according to EN62477-1 (OVC III). The products work over a wide universal input voltage range of 85 to 264 V a.c. and have a high typical efficiency rating of 93%.
The LHP150F and LHP300F are available in five different output voltages commonly used in industrial automation and processes, with 200% peak power capability for up to 10 seconds for dynamic loads. The standard product is an open-frame PCB type, with a chassis and cover available as an option.
Industrial applications require efficient power supplies able to work in various environments with a high level of safety. The LHP150F and LHP300F are certified to the EN62477-1 Over Voltage Category Three (OVC III), meaning that final equipment powered by the products can be connected directly to the main distribution panel without adding an extra level of isolation. This simplifies the system designer’s task, reducing cost and guaranteeing the highest level of efficiency.
Five output voltages are available: 24 V, 30 V, 36 V, 42 V and 48 V, with respective output currents of 6,3 A, 5,0 A, 4,2 A, 3,6 A and 3,2 A for the LHP150F and 12,5 A, 10,0 A, 8,4 A, 7,2 A and 6,3 A for the LHP300F. The output voltage can be adjusted using a built-in potentiometer.
Industrial applications often require higher current during start-up or during peak operation. The LHP150F and LHP300F are designed with a high dynamic control level and a power stage able to sustain long peak loads, making it possible to deliver 200% of the nominal power for up to 10 seconds when a peak load situation occurs. For example, the LHP150F 24 V output version delivers a permanent current of 6,3 A with up to 12,6 A peak. The same ratio applies to all versions of both power supplies.
For low harmonic current distortion, the LHP150F and LHP300F use an active power factor corrector and the switching stage uses an LLC resonant topology combined with the latest generation of power semiconductors, conferring a typical efficiency of up to 94%.
Optimised for convection cooling, the power supplies can be operated within an ambient temperature range of -10°C to +70°C. Depending on the assembly method and ventilation across the final equipment, a derating may apply as specified in the technical documentation.
