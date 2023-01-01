Fully automatic cleaning machine

EMP 2023 Electronics Manufacturing & Production Handbook Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

The SC-740, made by eps, is a single-chamber, fully automatic cleaning machine designed for removing fluxes and all kinds of solder residues from micro or mechanical components.

This versatile machine has a totally closed-loop system for cleaning, with its own spray and filtration system. Its up and down moving, parallel travelling spray manifolds clean the parts with no shadow effect and its chamber has a usable volume of 740 mm x 740 mm x 40 mm. The machine ensures optimal cleaning by employing a three-step wash, rinse and dry heat cycle, with an option of a low-pressure jet for washing sensitive parts.

The SC-740 can be used for cleaning of solder paste as well as SMT adhesive stencils and all wettable parts are in stainless steel.

Truth Electronic Manufacturing





