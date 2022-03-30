Single-layer RF capacitors

The V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF. They are designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications in a broad frequency range.
These high-frequency, wire-bondable capacitors are ideal for GaN and GaAs amplifier applications where small size and microwave performance are key to a well-performing circuit. They are available in a package that measures 2,13 x 1,06 x 0,61 mm and are suitable for use in DC blocking, RF bypassing, filtering, tuning and coupling circuits.
SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2 RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has a ...
Read more...X-band waveguide limiter RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MALI-007212 from API Technologies is a waveguide limiter that operates in the X-band from 9 to 9,6 GHz. It has a flat leakage of less than 50 mW and spike leakage of 250 mW and can handle a mean ...
Read more...Air-core RF inductors RF Design
Passive Components
The 111SQ from Coilcraft is a square air-core inductor series with a remarkably high quality factor of up to 200 at 400 MHz. The parts come in a range of inductances from 27 µH to 47 µH and have a self-resonant ...
Read more...Double-pole double-throw RF switch RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate for ...
Read more...Wi-Fi 6 front-end module RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPF4568 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) front-end module that operates from 5150 to 5925 MHz. It has a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw (SP2T) switch, bypassable low-noise amplifier ...
Read more...Access serial devices on the go RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
RS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails lugging ...
Read more...Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz RF Design
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-added ...