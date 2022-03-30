Single-layer RF capacitors

These high-frequency, wire-bondable capacitors are ideal for GaN and GaAs amplifier applications where small size and microwave performance are key to a well-performing circuit. They are available in a package that measures 2,13 x 1,06 x 0,61 mm and are suitable for use in DC blocking, RF bypassing, filtering, tuning and coupling circuits.

Further reading:

SAW diplexer for GPS bands L1 and L2

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

X-band waveguide limiter

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Air-core RF inductors

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

Double-pole double-throw RF switch

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Wi-Fi 6 front-end module

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Access serial devices on the go

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Capacitors for DC blocking and RF bypass applications

RF Design Passive Components

...

Read more...

IO Ninja cuts through Modbus analysis complexity

RF Design Test & Measurement

Read more...

Discrete GaAs pHEMT die covering DC to GHz

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

Temperature-compensated LNA in rugged aluminium housing

RF Design Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT

...

Read more...

The QPQ1063 from Qorvo is a GPS SAW diplexer that operates from 1559,92 to 1590,92 MHz (L1 band) and 1212,1 to 1243,1 MHz (L2 band). It is designed for the rejection of unwanted GPS signals and has aThe MALI-007212 from API Technologies is a waveguide limiter that operates in the X-band from 9 to 9,6 GHz. It has a flat leakage of less than 50 mW and spike leakage of 250 mW and can handle a meanThe 111SQ from Coilcraft is a square air-core inductor series with a remarkably high quality factor of up to 200 at 400 MHz. The parts come in a range of inductances from 27 µH to 47 µH and have a self-resonantThe MM5600 from Menlo Micro is a DPDT (double-pole double-throw) switch that operates from DC to 40 Gbps. It has a low insertion loss of 0,75 dB (at 12 GHz) and fast switching speed and can operate forThe QPF4568 from Qorvo is a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) front-end module that operates from 5150 to 5925 MHz. It has a 5 GHz power amplifier (PA), single-pole two-throw (SP2T) switch, bypassable low-noise amplifierRS-232 and RS-485 interfaces remain widely used in the industrial world because of their reliability, cost-effectiveness and simplicity. However, servicing devices via a serial port usually entails luggingThe V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF and have been designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications across a broad frequency range.There is no need to translate every bit of the packet manually – the user just adds the layer to the pipeline and everything is automatically parsed for them.The QPD2018D from Qorvo is a discrete, 180 micron GaAs pHEMT transistor (pseudomorphic high-electron-mobility transistor) that operates from DC to 20 GHz. It provides a gain of 14 dB with a power-addedPasternack Enterprises’ PE15A5101 is a temperature-compensated low-noise amplifier (LNA) that operates from 0,5 to 4 GHz. It provides a small signal gain of more than 35 dB with a noise figure of less