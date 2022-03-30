Categories

Single-layer RF capacitors

30 March 2022 Passive Components

The V80 Series of single-layer capacitors from Knowles Precision Devices have a capacitance value of 100 nF. They are designed for DC blocking or RF bypass applications in a broad frequency range.

These high-frequency, wire-bondable capacitors are ideal for GaN and GaAs amplifier applications where small size and microwave performance are key to a well-performing circuit. They are available in a package that measures 2,13 x 1,06 x 0,61 mm and are suitable for use in DC blocking, RF bypassing, filtering, tuning and coupling circuits.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


