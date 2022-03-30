Latest EIT episode explores immersive technologies

30 March 2022 News

Mouser Electronics has unveiled the next instalment of its 2022 Empowering Innovation Together (EIT) programme. It delves into the vast potential of immersive technologies and extended reality (XR), which incorporates elements of augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and 360° spatial audio. Delivering a variety of exclusive content – including a new ‘Then, Now and Next’ video, articles, infographic and a new episode of ‘The Tech Between Us’ podcast – Mouser provides insight into how extended and immersive technology establishes new experiences in our physical world.

“With the advancement of IoT, smart devices and 5G, the world around us has evolved from just the physical into a balance of real, immersive and extended realities,” says Glenn Smith, president and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “We’re excited to highlight immersive technologies in the latest episode of Mouser’s EIT series and zero in on how they benefit so many industries, from consumer to business.”

Hosted by Mouser’s director of technical content, Raymond Yin, the new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast features Mark Sage, executive director of the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA), in a riveting conversation highlighting the growing roles of these technologies, as well as the problems they solve in the global business sector.

“Immersive technologies are on their way to becoming more mainstream and the advantages they offer are exciting,” says Sage. “I’m delighted to join Raymond to discuss the technologies transforming how we interact with our surroundings and the people around us.”

In addition to the podcast episode, the second instalment of the series shares insightful analyses on the technological landscape, detailing where it started and what it might look like in the future. The immersive technology content is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturers Amphenol Communications Solutions, Analog Devices, Intel, Microchip Technology and TDK.

Go to https://eu.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/immersive-technologies/ to access the new content.





