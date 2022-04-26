AMOLED power management IC

STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With an input voltage range from 2,9 V to 4,8 V,
the STMP30 contains three DC-DC converters to provide all the power rails needed for AMOLED displays in smartphones and other portable devices.
The 550 mA VOUT1 boost converter has an adjustable output voltage, unlike other devices that fix VOUT1 at 4,6 V. The voltage can be set between 4,6 V and 5,0 V, in 100 mV increments, to optimise display brightness for the lowest power consumption and best visibility under any conditions. The 5,0 V maximum setting allows the use of high-brightness mode (HBM) for best viewing in bright outdoor lighting.
The remaining two outputs are provided by a 550 mA single-phase buck-boost inverting converter, programmable from -0,8 V to -6,6 V and a 5,5 V to 7,9 V, 150 mA boost converter.
Upgraded AI/ML SDK for PolarFire FPGAs Altron Arrow
Design Automation
Network sizes have been reduced by 50% by optimising containers for weights and the built-in bit accuracy simulator’s speed has been tripled.
Read more...Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...
Read more...Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication Altron Arrow
Power Electronics / Power Management
In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification ...
Read more...Clean energy solutions made in SA, for SA
Power Electronics / Power Management
Creslow Energy Solutions, a local manufacturer of clean energy storage systems, has recently been established in South Africa. “By utilising the latest technology in our clean energy storage products, ...