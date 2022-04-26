Categories

AMOLED power management IC

26 April 2022 Power Electronics / Power Management

STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With an input voltage range from 2,9 V to 4,8 V,

the STMP30 contains three DC-DC converters to provide all the power rails needed for AMOLED displays in smartphones and other portable devices.

The 550 mA VOUT1 boost converter has an adjustable output voltage, unlike other devices that fix VOUT1 at 4,6 V. The voltage can be set between 4,6 V and 5,0 V, in 100 mV increments, to optimise display brightness for the lowest power consumption and best visibility under any conditions. The 5,0 V maximum setting allows the use of high-brightness mode (HBM) for best viewing in bright outdoor lighting.

The remaining two outputs are provided by a 550 mA single-phase buck-boost inverting converter, programmable from -0,8 V to -6,6 V and a 5,5 V to 7,9 V, 150 mA boost converter.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Altron Arrow


