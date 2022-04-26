Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Multimedia, Videos



Print this page printer friendly version

Video demonstrates features of Digi Remote Manager

26 April 2022 Multimedia, Videos

When you need to manage a deployed network of disparate serial devices, there are traditional, time-tested ways to do so. However, they tend to be cumbersome and time-consuming – a problem Digi International aims to simplify with its Digi Connect EZ family of serial device servers.

The short video at www.dataweek.co.za/*apr22-digi demonstrates how these devices use Digi Remote Manager to enable you to connect, monitor and control your serial devices, regardless of how widely distributed they are in the field.

For more information contact Gyula Wendler, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9709, gwendler@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Upgraded AI/ML SDK for PolarFire FPGAs
Altron Arrow Design Automation
Network sizes have been reduced by 50% by optimising containers for weights and the built-in bit accuracy simulator’s speed has been tripled.

Read more...
Arrow Electronics unveils new CEO
Altron Arrow News
Sean Kerins has been picked to succeed Michael Long as president and chief executive officer effective 1 June 2022.

Read more...
Vienna rectifier reference design for PFC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
The STDES-VRECTFD reference design is a complete solution for high-power, three-phase AC/DC rectifier applications based on the Vienna topology. It features full digital control through STMicroelectronics’ ...

Read more...
Qi 1.3 wireless charging with authentication
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
In order to ensure high-quality wireless charging power transmitters, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) has released the Qi 1.3 specification with the extended power profile. This new specification ...

Read more...
UPS keeps IoT networks running during power-grid disturbances
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
Growing cities bring more technology to one place, especially in developing countries and in many cases the expansion of electricity grids simply cannot keep up with the demand. The power plants that ...

Read more...
AMOLED power management IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...

Read more...
Low-cost, miniature motion tracking module
Altron Arrow Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The MTi product range from Xsens includes a series of complete, self-contained 3D IMU/VRU/AHRS motion tracking modules for high-volume industrial and prosumer applications. The MTi 1-Series offers low ...

Read more...
Rad-hard DAC for next-gen satellites
Altron Arrow Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
The STMicroelectronics RHRDAC121 radiation-hardened digital-to-analog converter (DAC) operates down to 2,5 V for use in modern, low-power system designs that older 3,3 V parts cannot support. Consuming ...

Read more...
Software development kit for motor control
Altron Arrow Design Automation
STMicroelectronics’ STM32 microcontrollers offer the performance of industry-standard Arm Cortex-M cores running either vector control or field-oriented control (FOC) modes, which are widely used in high-performance ...

Read more...
AMOLED power management IC
Altron Arrow Power Electronics / Power Management
STMicroelectronics’ new fully integrated power management IC (PMIC) for AMOLED displays combines a low quiescent current and enhanced flexibility to extend the battery runtime of portable devices. With ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved