Seamless STM32Cube access to Azure RTOS

30 May 2022 Computer/Embedded Technology

STMicroelectronics has extended support for Microsoft Azure RTOS in the STM32Cube development environment, covering additional high-performance, mainstream, ultra-low-power and wireless microcontrollers (MCUs) from the STM32 family.

Users can leverage the qualities of Azure RTOS, the convenience of STM32Cube, and the flexibility of the STM32 family to optimise MCU properties thanks to the ability to choose from over 700 MCUs in the STM32 Arm Cortex-M portfolio. With this extension, there are dedicated software packages for mainstream STM32G0, ultra-low-power STM32L4, STM32L4+, STM32L5 and STM32U5, high-performance STM32G4, STM32F4, STM32F7 and STM32H7, and wireless STM32WL and STM32WB MCUs.

STM32Cube simplifies developing with Azure RTOS as a standalone package or as add-on configurable components. The Azure RTOS suite is fully supported in the STM32CubeIDE tool and the STM32CubeMX initialiser, which can directly configure Azure RTOS components. ST has added free code examples that help accelerate development and includes several demonstration projects that are ready to run on STM32 Nucleo boards, Discovery kits and evaluation boards. Code can alternatively be accessed on STMicroelectronics’ Github page (www.dataweek.co.za/*may22-stm).

The Azure RTOS suite comprises a comprehensive and consistent middleware offering for embedded projects. It includes the ThreadX real-time operating system, which has a minimal memory footprint, and the FileX fault-tolerant FAT file system with LevelX wear-levelling for NAND and NOR Flash memories. The suite also comes with NetX Duo industrial-grade TCP/IP stacks, and the USBX USB stack with host and device support.

Integrating Azure RTOS within STM32Cube simplifies the development of high-quality embedded projects that are robust, energy efficient, feature rich and competitively priced. Support throughout the wider STM32 ecosystem helps quickly handle engineering challenges and includes the STM32 MCU wiki and a dedicated Azure RTOS topic in the online ST developer community.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600, rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


